One of our top tips for tackling Disney World’s most popular rides without paying to “skip the line” is starting your day early in the park. And, while Extra Magic Hours are no longer available, Disney replaced the perk with Early Theme Park Entry last year. This allows guests staying at all Disney World hotels to enter every theme park 30-minutes early every morning — so, gone are the days when you could only enter one park before regular day guests. But, is the perk really that useful in beating long lines? We’re bringing you along as we test it out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO