The Miami Heat earned a 124-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to extend their win streak to four games. The Heat got quality performances from a handful of players in the win, and P.J. Tucker was one of those guys. The veteran went for 17 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO