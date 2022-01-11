Latest and Greatest Tech Releases at CES

BMW has unveiled a new feature that can change the exterior colour of a car with the press of a button, using the E Ink technology best known for being used in the Kindle e-reader.Shown during the CES technology convention in Las Vegas as part of a concept version of the BMW iX, the car is able to switch between white and black finishes at any time.The car giant said the “fluid colour changes” are made possible by a specially designed body wrap which can be stimulated by electrical charges to bring different colour pigments to the surface.Adrian van Hooydonk,...
Comments / 0