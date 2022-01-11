ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Latest and Greatest Tech Releases at CES

cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Electronics Show is Las Vegas last...

www.cbs17.com

pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
WDEF

TECH BYTE: CES 2022 Spotlights Transportation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDEF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas, and better than ever. CES is in person this year, but because of the recent surge in COVID cases, some companies still decided to attend virtually instead. Transportation is taking the spotlight at CES this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
okcfox.com

CES Tech Event Preview with Mario Armstrong

It's the largest tech event in the world and CES is back live in Vegas. Digital lifestyle expert, Mario Armstrong, gives us a sneak-peek into CES. *This segment is sponsored by HP Inc., Moen, JBL, Schlage, and Sleep Number Corporation*
CES
City
Las Vegas, NV
soundandvision.com

CES 2022: The Latest News and Gear

As Day 2 of the shortened three-day show neared its conclusion, we took a break to report on a handful of products that caught our attention. Its takes chutzpah to jump into the bustling and seriously overcrowded headphone arena but at least Viwone has a novel take on the category not to mention a unique name. The startup is so new that its website isn’t even up and running: You’re greeted with a Coming Soon banner and encouraged to subscribe to their newsletter. But that didn’t stop them from trekking to Vegas to unveil a collection of stylish headphones featuring 64GB or 128GB of internal memory.
ELECTRONICS
ABC Action News

Sneak Peak at CES Tech

We are getting a sneak peak at the latest CES Tech. With just 1% of the exhibitors canceling, CES remains the main event in tech. Renowned Tech expert, Marc Saltzman shows us the next generation in Tech.
TECHNOLOGY
#Tech#Consumer Electronics Show
Investor's Business Daily

Metaverse Hype Permeates CES 2022 Tech Show

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) dropped out of CES 2022 citing the pandemic, but the metaverse hype it helped whip up with its corporate repositioning late last year is expected to permeate the annual CES tech conference this week in Las Vegas. Companies large and small at CES 2022 are...
TECHNOLOGY
fox4news.com

See the latest innovations at CES 2022

This year's Consumer Electronics Show is being scaled back due to COVID-19. One of Good Day's favorite gadget freaks, Steve Greenberg, is taking part virtually and shows off some of the shows latest innovations.
ELECTRONICS
Washington Post

The weirdest and most interesting tech at CES 2022

The world’s biggest consumer electronics trade show known as CES feels weird this year, with far fewer attendees gracing the Las Vegas conference halls where consumer tech companies show off their latest and greatest (almost) every January. One thing stayed the same, though: Companies are delighting, confusing and angering...
ELECTRONICS
WATE

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
kyma.com

The latest innovations from the world of tech

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - CBS reports the latest tech as the CES kicks off in Las Vegas. Hundreds of companies showed off their innovations for a more progressive future. Many of the products included electric and self-driving vehicles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stamford Advocate

Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World

Last year, we logged on to digital press conferences, met over Zoom, and found new ways to try adjusting to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES for short) going virtual in 2021 for the first time in its 53-year history. This year, we spent the convention doing pretty much exactly the same.
TECHNOLOGY
dbknews.com

Four underrated tech solutions at CES this year

CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in early January. (Nataraj Shivaprasad/For The Diamondback) A year after the world’s most influential tech conference was virtual, CES 2022 was ready to make a splash in person. ​​And while that splash wasn’t as big as anticipated, with the omicron variant causing reduced attendance and an early close to the show, the progression of technology was still on full display in Las Vegas.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

CES Unveiled: Best smart home tech

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — CES Unveiled was a bit sparsely attended this year as Covid reared its head, but we still found a few new smart home products that we found interesting on the show floor.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Perfect Corp. Launches CES 2022 Metaverse Booth Experience Showcasing the Latest Beauty & Fashion Metaverse-ready Tech Solutions

Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking AI & AR technology solutions are now discoverable through an immersive virtual try-on experience. In response to growing concerns around COVID-19, Perfect Corp. has today announced that it will scale back its presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and offer access to its most innovative technologies powering the newest AI and AR-powered solutions through a Metaverse virtual experience on the Perfect Corp. website. Through this 3D virtual booth, Perfect Corp. will showcase the newest AR Metaverse, NFT, and beauty and fashion tech innovations, bringing the latest technology to life in an interactive and engaging virtual space.
BUSINESS
Axios

CES puts smaller tech firms in a bind

CES' push to proceed with its giant Las Vegas trade show this week, amid a raft of major companies canceling in-person participation in the shadow of the Omicron variant, has put many smaller companies in a tough spot. What's happening: In private notes and email threads, many smaller exhibitors have...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Vehicle tech takes centre stage at CES

BMW has unveiled a new feature that can change the exterior colour of a car with the press of a button, using the E Ink technology best known for being used in the Kindle e-reader.Shown during the CES technology convention in Las Vegas as part of a concept version of the BMW iX, the car is able to switch between white and black finishes at any time.The car giant said the “fluid colour changes” are made possible by a specially designed body wrap which can be stimulated by electrical charges to bring different colour pigments to the surface.Adrian van Hooydonk,...
CARS
foxbaltimore.com

Top tech at CES

There are a ton of new tech being debuted at the Consumer Entertainment Show. To tell us her favorites right from the show’s floor is Tech Expert, Andrea Smith.
ELECTRONICS

