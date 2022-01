With the conclusion of 2021 and the expectations of what is to come in 2022, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones is optimistic about the future of the county. “I think the last two years of COVID, the fact we were able to provide basically every service the county provides, even the service that were limited, we tried to get things opened back up and made accommodations for those that had to be limited,” Jones said. “The biggest issue was the senior citizens centers, even though we don’t run the day-to-day operations, they wouldn’t be able to operate without the subsidy from the county.”

