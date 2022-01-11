ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel sell $29M ‘paparazzi-proof’ penthouse

By Mary K. Jacob
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have quietly sold their sprawling Manhattan penthouse for a whopping $29 million, The Post can confirm.

The sale closed on Dec. 22, according to property records obtained by The Post. But the residence never hit the market. Instead, the transaction was done behind closed doors in an off-market deal.

Timberlake, 40, and Biel, 39, purchased the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom Tribeca penthouse in 2017 for $20.2 million. Now, the power couple is walking away with a hefty profit from the sale, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The building, 443 Greenwich St., is a celebrity magnet. Harry Styles, Rebel Wilson and Jake Gyllenhaal currently live there, perhaps due to its key amenity: privacy.

The building is hailed for being “paparazzi-proof,” with features including door-to-door cover via its drive-in, drive-out underground parking garage and valet, and a second lobby for residents wishing to take private elevators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgfWy_0dipU5AJ00
443 Greenwich offers door-to-door access for optimal privacy.

The building also offers a combination of historic architectural elements enhanced with the latest in luxury amenities, according to the listing. The private-entry foyer features custom metal wall panels and 8-inch wide-board white oak floors that extend throughout the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWvId_0dipU5AJ00
The penthouse spans over 5,300 square feet.

Spanning 5,375 square feet, Timberlake and Biel’s former residence features a private terrace, an entertainment room and a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

The custom kitchen, designed by Christopher Peacock, is encased in wood- and fluted-glass cabinetry with 2-inch thick Calacatta marble on the kitchen islands. They include two sinks, dual dishwashers, six-burner Wolf ranges with grill tops, side-by-side 36-inch-wide Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezers and a Gaggenau wine refrigerator with 70-bottle capacity.

Photos show the open living spaces decked out with wood beams and arched windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0Gs3_0dipU5AJ00
The formal living space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3WqJ_0dipU5AJ00
A view of the open floor plan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCUXk_0dipU5AJ00
One of several living spaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDmQT_0dipU5AJ00
The kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8Tee_0dipU5AJ00
One of four bedrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281YC2_0dipU5AJ00
The soaking bath in the primary en-suite bathroom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZsKW_0dipU5AJ00
The modern staircase

Amenities of the luxury building include a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, 5,000 square feet of landscaped roof terrace, a fitness center, private fitness studios and both men’s and women’s locker rooms with an adjacent hammam, or Turkish bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuVra_0dipU5AJ00
The building’s pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48h6sZ_0dipU5AJ00
The rooftop

The mystery buyer is listed as Menemshovitz NY Realty Inc., which is the same company behind the record-smashing sale of Soho’s 419-421 Broome St. — the 19th-century cast-iron building where the actor Heath Ledger died in his rented loft in 2008. The home sold for $49 million in November 2021.

Menemshovitz NY Realty also purchased the vacation home the Obama family had rented for three summers in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 2018.

Tal Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The singer and the actress also have properties in Los Angeles, Montana and Tennessee. In October, they put their expansive Los Angeles compound, situated on 10 acres, on the market for $35 million.

In 2018, they took a loss selling another NYC penthouse in Soho.

