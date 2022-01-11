ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best wireless doorbell

By Ali Azhar, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Which wireless doorbell is best?

Wireless doorbells have become relatively cheap, making them a great option to replace the traditional doorbells that don’t offer as many useful features. The wireless versions are also easier to install as no wiring is required. They also come loaded with features such as adjustable volume and a large selection of chimes. Some high-end models offer smart features that connect the doorbell with your smartphone for notifications and video surveillance. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the best high-end doorbell offering high-definition video, motion detection alerts, and connectivity with Alexa.

What to know before you buy a wireless doorbell

Range

The receiver unit needs to be within the doorbell range for it to work. Most wireless doorbells offer at least 100 feet of range, while the premium models will be more than 400 feet. Remember that you might not get the same range as the product specifications as interference can occur. You can expect the real-life range to be around 30% less than manufacturer specifications.

Volume

Some wireless doorbells come with adjustable volume, which is a helpful feature to have. After all, if you don’t hear the chime, there isn’t much point in having a doorbell. You can expect good-quality doorbells to offer more than 90 decibels for the maximum volume. However, not all doorbells come with decibel ratings, so you might have to rely on customer reviews.

Power

The receivers typically plug into an outlet, while the doorbells are battery-powered. Receivers with lithium batteries offer the fastest recharging. Some models come with battery-powered receivers, which means regular battery replacement. You might want to consider getting rechargeable batteries . For more premium wireless doorbells that offer smart and video features, you might need to connect them to the household supply.

What to look for in a quality wireless doorbell

Smart features

The high-end wireless doorbell is going to offer smart features. This includes video monitoring, motion detection, smartphone connectivity and night vision. For video monitoring features, some doorbells come with a separate monitor unit. The video recording is either stored on the cloud or the device’s built-in storage. Proximity sensors on the doorbell trigger the motion detection features. The night vision features use infrared imaging to add extra security to your home.

Lighting

It is helpful to have an illuminated push-button on the doorbell for use in the dark. Some doorbells also have motion detection lights triggered when someone approaches your house. Some receivers units also have lights that blink when the doorbell is triggered. This feature is particularly useful for customers that have hearing difficulties.

Sounds

In most good quality wireless doorbells, you have the option to select from a wide range of chimes based on your preference. This feature allows you to pick a chime that is pleasant for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless doorbell

For a good quality doorbell with basic features, you can expect to spend around $25-$35. For a wireless doorbell that has smart features and video recording, you can expect to spend more than $150.

Wireless doorbell FAQ

Are wireless doorbells weather-proof?

A. Not all wireless doorbells are weather-proof, but some can withstand colder temperatures, rain and snow. The battery-powered doorbell might freeze in sub-zero temperatures, so make sure you check the temperature rating of the weather-proof wireless doorbells. Also, keep in mind that some doorbells that are labeled as weather-proof are not water-proof and require installation in a covered porch.

Will you be able to hear the doorbell if you are in your backyard?

A. The best way to check the range and the volume is to have the doorbell set at its maximum settings and try listening to the chime from different areas of your house. You don’t want the doorbell to be uncomfortably loud when you are in the house, so you will have to find the right balance between volume and range.

What’s the best wireless doorbell to buy?

Top wireless doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

What you need to know: This wireless doorbell can be synced with a smartphone for two-way conversations and used as a security camera.

What you’ll love: It comes with motion detection features, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and cloud storage of recorded video. You can view the recorded video for up to 60 days. It also connects seamlessly with Alexa and Echo devices.

What you should consider: This wireless doorbell is not very simple to use. The price is higher, especially for customers looking for basic features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless doorbell for the money

Honeywell Home Portable Wireless Doorbell

What you need to know: This wireless doorbell is portable, easy to use and has some innovative features.

What you’ll love: It is loaded with useful features such as adjustable volume, MP3 tunes, visual alerts and sleep mode. The battery lasts up to five years and the range is 450 feet. Eight built-in tunes can be played at a volume of up to 90 decibels.

What you should consider: Customers have reported a lag between pushing the button and triggering the sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avantek Waterproof Door Chime Kit

What you need to know: This waterproof doorbell is simple and reliable, offering several useful features.

What you’ll love: The lightweight design means you can use double-sided tape to stick it to the wall. It comes with two plug-in receivers and has over 50 chimes with a maximum volume of 115 decibels.The waterproof feature adds extra durability for outdoor use.

What you should consider: Changing the battery can be challenging. Some users have complained about inconsistency in the volume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

