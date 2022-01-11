ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg police looking for individual involved in fraudulent credit card use

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Parkersburg police say they are looking for information on an individual involved in fraudulent credit card use.

    Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department
    Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department
    Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department
They are urging anyone with information to contact Detective M. Brown at 304-424-1070 or to send the Parkersburg Police Department a message on Facebook .

