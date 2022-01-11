Leonville and Cankton schools pivot to remote learning

Students at Leonville Elementary School and Cankton Elementary School will both pivot to remote learning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, due to several staff members and students out on quarantine or isolating due to Covid 19, St. Landry Parish School System officials say.

In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule. All necessary devices will go home today with students. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

"Please note that while we have an obligation to ensure all community members' health, safety, and welfare, we also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus," a message from the school system states.

Please contact the school if you have questions regarding school closures, they say.