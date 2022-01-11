Snoop Dogg Files “Snoop Doggs” Hot Dog Trademark

Snoop Dogg continues to show a keen sense for potential business opportunities, as the rap legend is now looking to cash in on the hot dog and sausage market. Last month, Tha Doggfather’s attorneys applied at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the name “Snoop Doggs,” which they say he plans to use to sell hot dogs, sausage, and other related products. While there are no immediate plans for any product releases or business dealings surrounding the name, Snoop’s legal team filed to trademark “Snoop Doggs” as an intent-to-use application, which occurs when the filer has a serious intent to use the name and wants secure the trademark rights ahead of a brand, product or businesses launch.

While the play on his name is obvious, the irony in Snoop’s decision to attach his name to hot dogs is due to the rapper’s prior vow to never consume another one after witnessing the process of how a hot dog is made during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016. “This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a motherf**king hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good,” he said at the time.

“Snoop Doggs” isn’t the rapper’s first trademark filing, as he previously applied to use the name “Snoop Scoops,” back in 2011. However, no products or brand ever materialized from it.