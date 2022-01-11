ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg Files “Snoop Doggs” Hot Dog Trademark

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMH7H_0dipTM3C00

Snoop Dogg continues to show a keen sense for potential business opportunities, as the rap legend is now looking to cash in on the hot dog and sausage market. Last month, Tha Doggfather’s attorneys applied at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the name “Snoop Doggs,” which they say he plans to use to sell hot dogs, sausage, and other related products. While there are no immediate plans for any product releases or business dealings surrounding the name, Snoop’s legal team filed to trademark “Snoop Doggs” as an intent-to-use application, which occurs when the filer has a serious intent to use the name and wants secure the trademark rights ahead of a brand, product or businesses launch.

While the play on his name is obvious, the irony in Snoop’s decision to attach his name to hot dogs is due to the rapper’s prior vow to never consume another one after witnessing the process of how a hot dog is made during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016. “This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a motherf**king hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good,” he said at the time.

“Snoop Doggs” isn’t the rapper’s first trademark filing, as he previously applied to use the name “Snoop Scoops,” back in 2011. However, no products or brand ever materialized from it.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Bow Wow Hints That His Final Album, ‘Before 30,’ Will Drop In 2022

After initially announcing plans to drop his seventh and final studio album last year, Bow Wow recently gave fans the latest update on the project, hinting that its release could come sooner than later. On Tuesday (Jan. 11), the rap star took to Twitter to reveal the album’s pending arrival, crediting rap legend and longtime mentor Snoop Dogg with helping fuel his inspiration to see it through to completion. “Snoop told me no way you can retire before me,” the Ohio native wrote. “You owe us one more. Speak on all the real sh*t that we wanna know you been going...
MUSIC
Vibe

Florida Man Charged With PPP Loan Fraud After Allegedly Misusing Millions To Buy Luxury Goods

A Florida man has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding. According to the Department of Justice, Valesky Barosy and his accomplices allegedly received $2.1 million in loans and are accused of misusing the funds on luxury goods. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 29) on the federal charges of five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The 27-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and accomplices, aiming to gain more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Drops Music Video While On Run From Police

Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson has yet to turn himself in to authorities despite announcing his plans to surrender this past weekend. In fact, instead of being taken into custody on Monday (Jan. 11) to face charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and theft of property $10,000–$60,000, the 23-year-old, who also performs under the stage name Straight Drop, released a new music video the very same day. Titled “Track Hawk,” the clip captures Johnson flaunting stacks of money and riding in flashy vehicles while rhyming about his alleged life of crime. While Johnson does not directly reference...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Black Enterprise

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Named Creative Director at New Gaming App Doge Dash

The son of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, has been named the creative director of a new play-2-earn (P2E) gaming app named Doge Dash. Snoop‘s son, Cordell Broadus, a former UCLA collegiate football player, has been named creative director of Doge Dash. The company brought Broadus on as its’ first-ever creative director to oversee the brand and artistic framework of the app. The app is a Super Mario-inspired play-2-earn game where players accumulate coins that can be transferred directly to the player’s crypto wallets.
CELL PHONES
BET

Snoop Dogg Calls For Peace In Hip Hop After Death Of Drakeo The Ruler

Snoop Dogg is calling for peace in hip hop after the fatal stabbing of L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler this past Saturday (Dec. 19). Snoop Dogg, who was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival where the incident took place, seems to have had enough, sharing a long message to his 65.7 million followers on Instagram that the violence has got to stop.
HIP HOP
goodmorningamerica.com

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Snoop Dogg called for "peace in hip-hop" after fellow Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed Saturday night and police were called to quell a backstage brawl at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, died at 28.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Trademark
People

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds." She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!" The two...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AdWeek

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Light Up for Another Round With BIC

Legal cannabis is poised to become a $30 billion industry in the U.S. this year, but federal policy still makes it challenging to market to cannabis users. BIC is using a bit of humor to do it indirectly through its latest EZ Reach lighter ad starring rapper and cannabis brand owner Snoop Dogg and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's New Shades From Snoop Dogg Are 'Fit For Rappers'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's iconic friendship makes an appearance again in the celebrity chef's recent Instagram photo (which appears to have been deleted), per People. The two friends are wearing contrasting jerseys — hers in a bright orange with "Coach Martha" printed on the front and his in a slightly muted blue color with "Coach Snoop" text down the middle. And while Snoop has "Fluff" written on his sleeve, Stewart's sleeve says the "Ruff."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heidi Klum Says Her New Song With Snoop Dogg ‘Has Always Been a Dream of Mine’

Heidi Klum is making music. The multi-media superstar dropped a new single today, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track featuring Snoop Dogg. “Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop,” Klum says. “Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine.” The tune will serve as the theme song for Season 17 of the Klum-hosted “Germany’s Next Topmodel.” I caught up with Klum — who also serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” with Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — just after the new year. Hi, Heidi. How are you? I’m good. Happy New Year. Happy New Year to...
MUSIC
KXLY

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have collaborate on a new track

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a song. The 48-year-old supermodel has collaborated with the hip hop legend and producer duo Weddingcake on new dance track ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’, which is set to drop on Friday (14.01.22). The collab is the opening track for...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Releases ‘Algorithm: The Movie’ For Def Jam Compilation

Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense to show the world his vision for Def Jam Records. On Friday (December 31), the D-O-Double-G and Def Jam executive consultant debuted the Algorithim movie, an hour-long combination of music videos from the project featuring artists such as 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst, Dave East, Fabolous and more.
MOVIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum team up for new project

Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a song. The 48-year-old supermodel has collaborated with the hip-hop legend and producer duo, WeddingCake, on the new dance track “Chai Tea With Heidi,” which is set to drop on Friday. The collab is the opening track for Season...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy