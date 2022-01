Actor Tiffany Haddish, 42, is accused of DUI after an arrest in Georgia early Friday. The “Night School” star was stopped in Peachtree City at 2:30 a.m., officials said. Matt Myers, the assistant chief for Peachtree City Police Department, said that an officer initially observed Haddish stop in the road while on a different call. Later, he said, someone called 911 to report a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO