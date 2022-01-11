ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Final day to turn in signatures for Milwaukee mayoral race

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MBrM_0dipT60p00

A big deadline for Milwaukee’s special mayoral election just passed. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their nomination papers to get on the ballot.

According to the city’s election commission’s online records , six candidates submitted at least 1,500 signatures on time. The list includes Marina Dimitrijevic, Bob Donovan, Cavalier Johnson, Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson and Lena Taylor.

In a statement, Sheriff Lucas said that he got 3,000 signatures which is twice the necessary amount.

State Senator Taylor also said that she had received the necessary signatures to be put on the ballot.

Of the 12 people who have publicly expressed interest in running for Milwaukee mayor, seven people have turned in their signatures. Three of them have had their candidacy confirmed according to the Milwaukee Elections Commission : Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and former alderman Bob Donovan.

You can see a full list of the people who have declared they will run for mayor and brief descriptions of who they are by clicking this link .

The top two vote getters from the primary will advance to the general election on April 5. The winner will finish the remaining two years of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Exploring Milwaukee's Muskego Way neighborhood

It occurs to me that, though I grew up here, there are more parts of the Milwaukee area that I am not familiar with than those that I am. Milwaukee is often referred to as a Big City of Little Neighborhoods and my search for Hidden Gems has proven this to be true.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Gov. Evers grants 54 pardons, brings total to 391

Gov. Tony Evers has granted 54 more pardons, according to a press release.. That brings his total in the three years he has been in office to 391 which according to the governor's office is the most by any governor in the United States.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy