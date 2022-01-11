Final day to turn in signatures for Milwaukee mayoral race

A big deadline for Milwaukee’s special mayoral election just passed. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their nomination papers to get on the ballot.

According to the city’s election commission’s online records , six candidates submitted at least 1,500 signatures on time. The list includes Marina Dimitrijevic, Bob Donovan, Cavalier Johnson, Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson and Lena Taylor.

In a statement, Sheriff Lucas said that he got 3,000 signatures which is twice the necessary amount.

State Senator Taylor also said that she had received the necessary signatures to be put on the ballot.

Of the 12 people who have publicly expressed interest in running for Milwaukee mayor, seven people have turned in their signatures. Three of them have had their candidacy confirmed according to the Milwaukee Elections Commission : Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and former alderman Bob Donovan.

You can see a full list of the people who have declared they will run for mayor and brief descriptions of who they are by clicking this link .

The top two vote getters from the primary will advance to the general election on April 5. The winner will finish the remaining two years of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

