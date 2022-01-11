ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comfort Food In The Berskhires, Do You Have A Favorite?

By Cheryl Adams
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you have had a bad day or at home wanting something that tastes good. Comforting eats got your back. From soups to casseroles to all things cheesy, they'll soothe your soul and fill your tummy. Everyone has the certain "go-to food" that makes everything better and it makes...

live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Mac And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Make Yourself#Food Drink#Southern#Aka#Crockpot Chicken#French Onion Bread Bowl
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Is Sharing Her Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipes For the New Year

This time of year we’re often looking to revamp our lives. Whether that means we’re organizing our house from top to bottom or finally cleaning out the produce drawer so we can pack it full of colorful, fresh ingredients, we’re ready to treat our minds, homes, and bodies with reverence and respect. That means we’re totally going for cozy comfort food, while still making sure our nutritional needs are met, and it turns out that television star and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is totally on the same page.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
leominsterchamp.com

Good Earthkeeping: The comfort of food

My mother kept a stack of old magazines for women in her art studio on the second floor of our garage. She was a sculptor and worked there in clay, usually a head for a portrait. Eventually she took classes in painting and no longer worked with clay. Her first training as an artist was in sculpture as a teen. She did that for a number of years, and that was how she and my father got together. However, that is a story for another time.
GRAFTON, MA
Hastings Tribune

Taste of Town: Comfort food with a twist

As the creative team behind Blue Fork Kitchen was working on the menu and what the restaurant would become, the desire was to have something for everyone. Blue Fork Kitchen opened at 3609 Cimarron Plaza on Oct. 1, 2021, by Knife and Fork Concepts — the team that also runs Odyssey at 521 W. Second St.
HASTINGS, NE
wypr.org

Winter comfort food

The frigid winter weather is here and our hearts and stomachs are craving those cozy comfort dishes to warm us up. Tony and Chef Cindy share recipes perfect for the season, with an eye toward health – soup, polenta, risotto, roasted veggies . . . and they might just sneak a bacon wrapped beef tenderloin in there.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to do a food shop if you’re going plant-based this month

So, you’ve decided to take the plunge and do Veganuary this year.It’s a brilliant thing to do – you get to learn more about the diet, do your bit for the planet and reap some of the health benefits.But it can be quite a daunting prospect, particularly if you’re a full-time carnivore. What, no meat or dairy – for the whole month?Like a lot of new year’s resolutions, Veganuary might be tricky to stick to if you’re not prepared. The best way to set yourself up for success is to make sure your fridge and cupboards are stocked with all...
FOOD & DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Can comfort food be healthy?

We’ve all felt that winter chill and one way to warm up maybe with a nice helping of comfort food. January is National Soup Month after all, and we know some hot tomato soup and grilled cheese can do the trick. So today for What’s the Buzz we’re discussing comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy