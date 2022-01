The fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals won't know their next opponent in the NFL Playoffs until after Sunday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots on Saturday night, if the Chiefs prevail as they're favored to do, the Bengals' reward for earning their first postseason win in 31 years would be facing the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. ...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO