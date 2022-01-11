This California Flower Field Will Be the Most Instagrammable Travel Spot This Spring

Winter can be a confusing time when it comes to footwear. On one hand, you want to wear boots every day to keep you as warm as possible in frigid temperatures, but on the other hand, a sturdy pair of sneakers with nice traction sound good, too. Then there's the comfort factor — because there's nothing better than the feeling of warm, fuzzy slippers on your feet when snow is falling outside. Luckily, there's a way to wear all three shoe types at once (yes, seriously).

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO