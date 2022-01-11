ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Source: 10+ infected with COVID after Eastlake soccer trip; Tuesday games vs. Del Valle canceled

By Andra Litton
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TO3s4_0dipSTEW00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Boys and girls soccer games between Eastlake and Del Valle High School scheduled for Tuesday evening were canceled abruptly, just hours before the scheduled match time after several players on the Eastlake teams tested positive for COVID-19.

A concerned parent alerted KTSM that as many as 18 people associated with the boys and girls soccer teams tested positive for COVID after traveling to Frisco, Texas, over the weekend for the Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Varisty Soccer Tournament for boys and girls teams.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said school officials advised that it was parents who were responsible to get their students tested after returning from the trip. The parent added that nearly half of the travel bus already tested positive for the virus.

Socorro ISD tests students for COVID-19 upon request, making it easier for them to obtain results, a source with SISD tells KTSM.

Dozens of teams from across Texas participated in the tournament, including five El Paso teams: Eastlake, Del Valle, Montwood, Bel Air, and El Dorado High Schools.

A spokesperson with SISD says Tuesday’s varsity games between Del Valle and Eastlake are canceled. The district would not confirm the number of positive cases associated with the trip. Additionally, the Eastlake boys’ soccer team was scheduled to play a tournament in Georgetown, Texas this coming weekend which was canceled as a precaution prior to Tuesday’s match against Del Valle.

It’s unclear if there are other positive COVID cases among other SISD or YISD teams who also traveled to the tournament by bus.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

#9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 14, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another week of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show. Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. For local and breaking […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women fight off Old Dominion late for 53-48 win

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP ended Old Dominion’s nine-game winning streak with a 53-48 win on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (10-4, 1-2 Conference USA) blanketed the Monarchs (11-3, 1-1 Conference USA) defensively throughout the game, at one point in the first half holding ODU to just seven points over a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men rally in final minute, top Old Dominion 78-70 in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. (KTSM) – The game looked like it was lost, but instead UTEP pulled themselves back from the brink on Saturday night. UTEP snapped a six-game road Conference USA losing streak at Old Dominion on Saturday, defeating the Monarchs 78-70 in overtime to improve to 9-8, 2-3 in C-USA play. “These guys keep doing […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
Frisco, TX
Health
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Georgetown, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Del Valle, TX
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
KTSM

Charlotte outscores UTEP women 22-6 in fourth quarter, fall 71-59

EL PASO, Texas – Teal Battle tallied her first double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds but Charlotte pulled away late to top UTEP 71-59 on Thursday night in the Don Haskins Center. Trailing 53-49 to start the fourth quarter, the 49ers (5-6, 1-0 Conference USA) outscored the Miners (9-4, 1-2 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP outmatched at Charlotte, Miners drop to 8-8 with 66-53 loss to 49ers

CHARLOTTE, NC (KTSM) — Jamal Bieniemy (game-high 21 points) and Souley Boum (14 points) combined for 35 points, but UTEP couldn’t find production elsewhere is a 66-53 loss at Charlotte on Thursday night at the Halton Arena. The Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) limited the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 C-USA) to 40.0 percent shooting from the floor and […]
NBA
KTSM

With Coach Forbes on their mind, Andress-Chapin battle in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season rolls on with Tuesday night games scheduled across the city. The 22nd ranked Americas Trail Blazers beat Franklin, the Chapin girls upset Andress in a Top-20 showdown, but all eyes were on the Andress-Chapin boys going head-to-head with more than just a basketball game on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94. The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page, triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family. He loved many things during his life, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Covid#Del Valle High School#The Frisco Isd Dr#Socorro Isd#Sisd#Montwood#El Dorado High Schools#Yisd#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Aaron Jones surprises Burges girls basketball team with new shoes, backpacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who is a graduate of Burges High School, surprised the Burges girls basketball team with new purple Adidas basketball shoes at practice this week. He also supplied the program with new purple Adidas backpacks. “We’re grateful,” said senior guard Michee Corben. “I think […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State women clipped at Tarleton, 58-56

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Aggies suffered their fourth single-digit loss on Thursday evening as they fell to Tarleton, 56-58, in their first WAC road game of the season. NM State’s top scorer on the night was junior guard Soufia Inoussa who tallied 12 points on 4-of-9 from the field and also added a pair of steals. Shania Harper gave the […]
STEPHENVILLE, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced their full preseason schedule, unveiling a series of matches to be played in El Paso and on the road against high-quality competition in both Major League Soccer and the USL Championship. El Paso Locomotive is to play 11 matches beginning on […]
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTSM

UTEP women’s game at Southern Miss rescheduled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has a new date for their Conference USA game at Southern Miss. The Miners and Golden Eagles will now match up on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. MT. Last week, UTEP women’s basketball had both their road games at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss postponed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP continues C-USA play at Charlotte on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off a 33-point win over Southern Miss last Saturday at the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP men’s basketball team will look to put together back-to-back wins in a road matchup against Charlotte on Thursday night. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 in C-USA) finds themselves back above the .500 mark, but still […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SDSU transfer Ché Evans logs first practice with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly a month after announcing his plans to transfer from San Diego State to UTEP, Ché Evans logged his first practice with the Miners on Monday. Evans, a former 3-star prospect out of high school, played in 10 games with SDSU during the 2020-2021 season. The 6-foot-6 forward entered the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC unveils 2022 USL Championship schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC, in tandem with the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The 34-game slate features 17 home matches, 17 matches on the road, beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and […]
MLS
KTSM

Locomotive FC gets their goalie; Beigl signs for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced that the club had inked Goalkeeper Philipp Beigl for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Club officials share that Beigl fills a slot on Locomotive’s goalkeeping roster as the third new face for 2022. “Beigl was a priority for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver struck by train in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered serious injuries after colliding with a train in northeast El Paso. It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue and Dyer Street in northeast El Paso. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was rushed to the hospital with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado tabs Mike Pry as head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of high school football at Coronado. The Thunderbirds naming Pebble Hills assistant coach, Mike Pry, as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday. Pry, who is a Coronado alum, has been a key member of the Pebble Hills coaching staff since the school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy