Battle-tested Bills could be better equipped for playoff run

BillsDigest
 5 days ago
"We hit every phase of adversity," Dawkins said, "and going into the postseason, we understand that feeling. ... It should only put us in [position to put] the best foot forward when things are going bad because it won't be perfect. I promise you that. It will not be perfect. Guys are going to mess up, guys are gonna do well. It's just the way of this game. But it'll definitely help us."

Safety Micah Hyde pointed to an extra sense of pride and a unique bond with the community that came from making it back to the playoffs as division champs.

"This team is Buffalo through and through," he said. "I just feel like we've failed [and] we've learned our lesson. After those losses, we learned, we got back in the building, we worked. ... We work hard, we play with a chip on our shoulder it's kind of just that blue-collar way. It's Buffalo."

Said fellow safety Jordan Poyer: "Obviously we've taken some heat throughout the season, the ups and downs. I think just being able to handle those ups and downs throughout the season, I think our team did a an excellent job doing that. We bounced back from losses, some tough losses where everybody counted us out.

"Everybody was saying our defense couldn't do this or couldn't do that, the offense couldn't do this or couldn't do that. But nobody panicked, nobody read into it. Everybody just came into work every day."

The result is a team that's more battle-tested than last year's version.

"I think in this league, it's all about how you handle adversity and how you handle good situations and bad situations," Poyer added.

The Bills are hoping that will help them climb those next two giant steps

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

