Chart of the Week: Reefer Outbound Tender Volume Index, Reefer Outbound Tender Rejection Index – USA SONAR: ROTVI.USA, ROTRI.USA. Demand for refrigerated or reefer truckload capacity appears to be sustaining and even trending higher into what is traditionally a slower period for the sector, according to the Reefer Outbound Tender Volume Index (ROTVI). The ROTVI is a measure of demand for refrigerated truckload capacity that counts and indexes total electronic requests submitted by shippers to carriers. The percentage of these requests being rejected is represented in the Reefer Outbound Tender Reject Index (ROTRI), which is also showing signs of trending higher this January after breaking over 40% for the first time since May.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO