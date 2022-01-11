ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Profile: Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega

Short in stature with big square glasses, Daniel Ortega did not resemble a typical military strongman when he first caught the world's attention in the 1980s. Yet as the leader of Nicaragua's left-wing Sandinista revolution, he was credited with first bringing down a dictator, and then the US-sponsored rebels, who tried to block his move into legitimate power.
POLITICS
AFP

Thousands protest Argentina oil exploration project

Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina's Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast. Carrying placards reading, "Oil is death", "A sea without oil tankers" and "No to pollution", demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed. The group oppose a recent decision by center-left President Alberto Fernandez's administration authorizing seismic exploration studies by the Norwegian oil company Equinor, the Argentinian public firm YPF and Anglo-Dutch company Shell. The work will take place in offshore areas of the Argentine Sea around 300 kilometers (186 miles) from beaches that attract millions of tourists.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China reopens its embassy in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec. 10. The ceremony, held at the new location of the embassy in the capital Managua, was inaugurated by Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
industryglobalnews24.com

Argentina sees Strike

• Strike, a bitcoin-based wallet and exchange service, is now in Argentina for users to witness USDT integration to users. Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, wants Argentinians to hold a stable value in cash and hence explains his move to launch in Argentina. This value will be held in the form of USDT, with no fees, and there would be....
ECONOMY
Fox News

FBI arrests main suspect in Haiti president assassination

U.S. authorities have taken into custody a primary suspect in the assassination of the Haitian president. Mario Antonio Palacios is a Colombian national who fled to Jamaica and had evaded arrest for months. Palacios, 43, was recently deported from Jamaica and, during a layover in Panama, agreed to travel to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Jewish#Foreign Ministry#Nicaraguan#Argentine#Revolutionary Guard#Interpol#The European Union#Pro Party#Iranians#Hezbollah
The Independent

Colombia's government says consul in Haiti received threats

Colombia’s foreign minister said Tuesday the country's consul in Haiti has received threats after trying to provide humanitarian assistance to 18 former Colombia soldiers who were arrested last year for allegedly participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez did not provide details on the nature of the threats aimed at Julio Cesar Santa Martinez. She also did not comment on who made them.Colombia doesn't have an embassy in Haiti, and Santa Martinez has been the country's sole representative as honorary consul since 2016. He provides limited links for Colombian citizens in Haiti...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian Judiciary Workers Protest for Higher Pay in Rare Demonstration

Hundreds of Iranian judiciary employees gathered in front of the parliament building in Tehran on the second day of protests over the lack of pay raises despite previous government promises. Many in the rare demonstration on January 9 expressed anger at Parliamentary Speaker Mohmmad Baqer Ghalibaf, chanting “liar, liar” and...
LABOR ISSUES
oilandgas360.com

Argentina moving forward with offshore drilling despite protests

(S&P Global Platts) Argentina plans to push forward on its first new offshore exploration drilling in years despite social protests, a government official said Jan. 6, arguing that the dangers of spills are low, and that oil and natural gas demand will remain steady over the next two to three decades as the world transitions to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from the hostage standoff. The suspect stormed the Congregation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy