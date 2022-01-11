ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Commissioners approve resolutions, agreements

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

POMEROY — Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session at the end of December to approve resolutions and agreements.

Present during the meeting were Vice President Tim Ihle, Commissioner Shannon Miller and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present was Director of Job and Family Services (JFS) Chris Shank. Commissioner Jimmy Will was absent due to illness, according to the minutes.

The following motions were approved:

Establish a new fund “T005 Meigs County Public Transit”;

Sign the increased housing contract from $65 to $75 per day per inmate at Monroe County;

Sign the increased housing contract from $65 to $75 per day per inmate at Noble County;

Sign the 2022 contract for the TB program with the Meigs County Health Department;

Appoint Tim Ihle to the Buckeye Hills Council and Executive Committee, with Jimmy Will as the alternate, Brian Howard as the Private Sector Representative;

Reassign the 2002 Mercury Mountaineer and the 2004 GMC Envoy to the Meigs County Public Transit through a resolution with JFS;

Amend section 3.1 of the JFS personnel policy manual to eliminate the one-year probationary provision in order to be considered for a transfer with the agency from JFS;

Promote April Booth as the social services assistant supervisor in the children services division of JFS, effective Dec. 23, 2021;

Transfer Baylee Hoffman to the children services division of JFS, effective December 23, 2021;

Recommend the personnel manual for the public transit;

Enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Meigs County Public Transit Agency for the provision of providing management and administrative services;

Authorize the JFS director to enter into a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation;

Approve the sub-grant agreement amendment stating Integrated Services for Behavioral Health. The provider will require a written notification form the designated agency when the family mentor becomes ineligible to continue within the Ohio Starts program;

Entered into a lease agreement with the Meigs County Public Transit Agency for a monthly payment of $1,650.

Signed an agreement with solid waste management for the year;

Allow the auditor to make year-end adjustments to any and all funds as needed;

Also, a motion was approved for JFS to enter into an inter-agency agreement with Meigs County Public Transit.

A motion was made to decline the change order to the contract that is in place for Triad Rutland Knife Valve. The motion passed.

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
