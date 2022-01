Japan is an amazing country. Rich with culture in so many different facets, it's one of those countries that should be on everyone's tourism bucket list, and that rings especially true if you're into cars. The country has built many exceptional cars over the years, a number of which we in the US of A were not granted access to. But even cooler than the cars that the public got to drive were the magnificent police cars based on these icons. These have never been limited to a single brand but have always been cool, and now a few of them turned up at a classic car meet recently, making us very jealous indeed.

