ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Blood donations are at a crisis level in NEPA

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzwDY_0dipRXjD00

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The nation is dealing with more than just a COVID crisis, it also has a blood crisis on its hands.

The blood shortage is considered the worst in more than a decade.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Account Manager, Kathy Rowinski, says, “This is where we would normally keep our blood donations for the day.”

But this refrigerator unit at Miller-Keystone Blood Center near Pittston is empty. The holidays and winter often team up to hold down blood collections, but this year there’s a third problem: COVID.

“Typically, we would be able to do a lot more blood drives than we’re doing. If one of our employees tests positive or is exposed to covid, we may have to quarantine all of our employees. So that’s a challenge,” said Rowinski.

That’s what happened last Saturday costing the exclusive blood supplier to Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network, and St. Luke’s Hospital a day of donations.

It’s much more than whole blood that’s in need. This machine will be used for special donations of plasma, platelets and double red cells to help meet the urgent need of local hospitals.

“We hope to meet all of our hospital needs but it gets to the point where some hospitals decide that they have to cancel elective surgeries,” said Rowinski.

Some procedures can’t wait as a Taylor family experienced in 2011.

“Not just red blood cells. It was a complete exchange transfusion,” said Becci Buffton, whose daughter needed blood transfusions.

Becci Buffton’s daughter, Stella, needed several units of blood at three days old because of an autoimmune disorder.

“It could have caused severe brain damage. It could have caused deafness, blindness, or cerebral palsy,” Buffton said.

Hiller said, “So a lot was at stake.” Bluffton replied, “A lot was at stake. A lot was at stake.”

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

Buffton’s daughter is now a healthy 10-year-old.

“If that blood wasn’t there, you know, we, it would have been a very different ending,” Buffton said.

It’s why Rowinski is making this plea.

“Donate now and donate every 56 days so that we keep a safe and stable blood supply on the shelves,” Rowinski said.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center holds appointment-only donations of blood and plasma on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at its center.

To learn more about that head to https://www.giveapint.org/ , and Miller-Keystone’s ‘Adopt a Day’ Donation program for businesses and organizations.

Those interested can also call 1-800-223-6667 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Weatherly community holds benefit for man who lost his life to COVID

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbon County borough is rallying together after a member of their community lost his fight with COVID. “Well John was really sick, and then he ended up getting COVID and got life-flighted to a hospital in new jersey and things took a turn for the worse,” explained Ann Spence, organizer […]
WEATHERLY, PA
WBRE

Comfort from the cold in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With these dangerously cold temperatures, efforts are underway to help people who need them now more than ever. A blue light shines on Wilkes-Barre Public Square. It’s a warning sign of sorts for those experiencing homelessness but it’s also a beacon of hope. “We’re still continuing to try to do outreach […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pet Palooza took off at Lehighton Country Junction

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The world’s largest general store held a Pet Palooza Saturday afternoon. The event at Country Junction in Lehighton included a puppy pageant and a reptile exhibit. Customers got the chance to pet exotic animals like a snake and an alligator named Caesar. Christina’s reptile and animal sanctuary was part of the […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittston Township, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
Pittston, PA
Government
Pittston, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Luzerne County, PA
Health
City
Hiller, PA
City
Pittston, PA
WBRE

Hospital runs out of 10K free at-home COVID tests in less than two days

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After less than 48 hours, Wayne Memorial Community Health Center ran out of the 10,000 free at-home COVID tests they were giving away. The rapid antigen test was made available to hospital staff, employees and the general public. The hospital says they are hoping to get another 10,000 tests next […]
HONESDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Nepa#Covid#St Luke S Hospital
WBRE

Veterans Voices: Disabled veteran outreach programs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many disabled veterans don’t realize they’re entitled to financial assistance from Uncle Sam and when they do, the red tape can be intimidating. But one local veteran’s story has a happy ending. On this week’s Veterans Voices, a veteran in need of a job and an organization that pulled together […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: Roots of Tomato

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Growers say it is all about the soil in an area from Tunkhannock, Wyoming County to Shickshinny, Luzerne County, with the Pittston Area being ideal. “Valentine Delia really loves his Pittston tomatoes. He says they’re the best in the world. And he ought to know because he’s tasted them all,” […]
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Luzerne County officials discuss the reopening of S.C.I. Retreat

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could a closed former state prison in Luzerne County get a new lease on life? S.C.I Retreat near Nanticoke was closed by the commonwealth in 2020 with 400 local jobs lost.But now county officials are looking at the former state lock-up for possible use in its corrections system. State Representative Aaron Kaufer […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Protecting local farm animals from the extreme cold

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just people trying to stay safe from the arctic blast. Farms in our area are taking action to keep their livestock unharmed from the bitter cold. More than 60 cows are sheltered inside the lands at hillside farms dairy barn in Kingston Township. Staff members are protecting the […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Slow moving superload resting in Great Bend Township

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A superload is in Susquehanna County and is getting ready to make its journey through 16 of Pennsylvania’s counties. PennDOT is warning drivers of the slow-moving superload that may impact travel from Friday until January 21 for drivers across the state. PennDOT says the load is 213 feet […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy