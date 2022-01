Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced his Medical Advisory Team led by Dr. Marty Makary, Nancy Agee, Kathy Gorman, Alan Levine, Dr. Bogdan Neughebaeur, and Anand Shah. “I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges. I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this. I recognize the severity of the virus and the significant loss that it has caused. Virginians should rest assured that we are monitoring this variant and doing everything we can to be smart about this. I will enter office ready to reopen Virginia, support our healthcare heroes, and protect the lives and livelihoods of Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO