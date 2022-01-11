ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Patent reveals Mazda might still be working on RWD rotary-powered hybrid

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent European patent filing hints that Mazda might still be working on a rotary-engine revival, possibly as part of a hybrid powertrain for a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. First spotted by Auto Evolution, the document describes a drive unit for hybrids designed to be located near the center of a car for...

www.motorauthority.com

Flying Magazine

Ascendance Flight Technologies Reveals Design for Hybrid VTOL

According to the company, Atea will have a range of 400 km with 80 percent reduced carbon emissions. [Courtesy: Ascendance Flight Technologies]. Ascendance Flight Technologies has unveiled the result of three years of research and development: a new hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The French startup company revealed...
gearjunkie.com

Rivian Tailgate Bike Rack: Patent Reveals Clever Design for Electric Truck

Load and secure your bike without sacrificing any cargo space. Our expert breaks down Rivian’s tailgate bike rack. Pickup truck owners know — all that cargo space opens up a world of possibility for outdoor adventures. But the key is using the space wisely. Unfortunately, tossing a couple...
Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
manofmany.com

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Has a Working 3-Speed Gearbox

If you’ve been following the LEGO Technic family of products of late, you’re already familiar with the incredible scale models made of the iconic building bricks. Those models include vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron, the McLaren Senna GTR, the Lamborghini Sian, the Ducati Panigale V4 R, and even the new Batmobile among many others. Each of these builds is more than just a great looking representation of these vehicles, they’re also a challenging and rewarding building experience. LEGO is set to release a new 1:5 scale model, this time of the two-wheel variety. The new BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle will be a welcome and stunning addition to your Technic collection.
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
Gear Patrol

Mazda May Be Cooking Up a Rotary-Powered Sports Car After All

Rumors about Mazda building a new rotary-engined sports car have proliferated ever since Mazda pulled the RX-8 after 2012. Mazda stoked those rumors with their spectacular RX-Vision rotary sports car concept they unveiled in Tokyo in 2015, and the company has affirmed the desire to build such a rotary sports cars — if it becomes feasible. Now, however, we have some new evidence the brand has been working on one behind the scenes.
AutoExpress

Mazda patents new rotary-engined, rear-driven sports car

Mazda has filed a series of patent images for a new, electrically assisted rotary engine, adding a little more credence to the rumour that the Japanese brand will soon revive its RX-badged, rotary-powered sports car lineage. The last rotary-powered sports car from Mazda was the RX-8. It was pulled from...
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Revealed: Luxury Trim Gets Standard Hybrid

The days when pickup trucks were nothing more than workhorses with basic engines are long gone. You can spend $73,000 on a Ford F-150 Limited even before ticking any boxes on the options list. Toyota now wants a piece of the high-end action with a new luxury trim for its third-generation Tundra. As previously reported, Capstone sits at the top of the food chain by packing all the bells and whistles along with the standard hybrid powertrain.
AutoExpress

New BMW M5 spotted with hybrid power ahead of 2024 on sale date

The next-generation BMW 5 Series is set to launch in 2023, and as these spy shots reveal, the Bavarian manufacturer has begun development work on the new M5 super saloon which will arrive a year later. The next BMW M5 will adopt a hybrid powertrain, which could be borrowed from the forthcoming XM super-SUV, which is rumoured to develop 737bhp.
MotorAuthority

Tesla Plaid Track Mode brings torque vectoring and extra cooling

Tesla on Thursday confirmed a new Track Mode for the Model S Plaid aimed at improving performance in areas beyond straight-line acceleration. Rolling out to vehicles in North America this week via an over-the-air update, the Model S Plaid Track Mode originated in Tesla's quest to achieve the Nürburgring lap record for production EVs, according to the company. A Model S Plaid achieved that goal in 2021 with a 7:35.579 time.
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Working On New Two-Door Coupe

The Mazda 3 is currently only available in sedan and hatchback forms, although if you consider the CX-30, there's technically a crossover variant as well. But if there's one thing missing from the Mazda lineup as a whole, it's a two-door coupe. That may not be the case for much longer, however, as CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered patent documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office that point to the development of a Mazda 3 Coupe.
MotorAuthority

Mitsubishi teases return of Ralliart with Outlander plug-in hybrid concept

Mitsubishi has a concept for a potential future for Ralliart, almost one year after the automaker said it was reviving the once popular motorsport and performance division. Mitsubishi on Tuesday unveiled a Ralliart concept based on the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid crossover, which will be shown at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon later this week.
MotorAuthority

2025 BMW M5 spy shots: Hybrid power planned for redesigned super sedan

BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, which is set to be the first in the nameplate's history to feature electrification. It's expected to start sales in 2024, or about a year later than the redesigned 5-Series on which it is based. This points to it arriving as a 2025 model.
Autoblog

Mazda three-rotor hybrid engine plans appear in patent filings

There have been rumors of Mazda reviving the rotary engine on a regular basis since the RX-8 ended production in 2012. The company itself has been pretty quiet about the rotary engine, except as a planned range extender in an upcoming plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30. However, Mazda has filed a patent application for a triple-rotor hybrid powertrain. And unlike in the MX-30, it not only appears to be the main propulsion unit, but it's also configured for a rear-wheel-drive layout.
MotorAuthority

BMW patents yoke steering wheel

BMW is looking to patent a steering yoke that would replace a conventional wheel with two small grips. First spotted by CarBuzz, an application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) describes a "steering handle" with grips that remain vertical at all times, attached to a single horizontal spoke that rotates around a central hub. That should make its operation much like that of a conventional steering wheel, in theory.
RideApart

New Patents Reveal Progress Of Aprilia’s Tilting Trike Project

The Yamaha Niken has cornered the three-wheeled tilting motorcycle market since its debut in 2018. While the segment only commands a fraction of the motorcycling world, that hasn’t stopped Honda and Kawasaki from developing their own projects. Still, the Niken remains the only leaning trike to hit the production line.
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda HR-V teased with rugged looks

Honda on Thursday provided a first look at its redesigned HR-V in a pair of teaser sketches. The new subcompact crossover is due out later this year as a 2023 model, and the teasers hint that there might be a rugged version potentially wearing a TrailSport badge. They show the new HR-V in a snowy landscape sporting some chunky wheels, and a pair of snowboards strapped to the roof.
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
