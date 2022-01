Since 2015, Google’s been dabbling with tiny radar chips. These devices haven’t had much commercial success as of yet, but they can do some pretty cool stuff. For example, Google’s Soli radar can monitor your sleep patterns, control a smartwatch, and count individual sheets of paper. Now, the search giant has launched Ripple, an open-source API standard that might bring the tech to non-Google devices, including your automobile.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO