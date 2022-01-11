ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Air reports this week, giving investors a first look into U.S. airlines’ performances

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ciluz_0dipQokT00
Passengers check bags for a Delta Air Lines, Inc. flight during the Covid-19 pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2020. (Photo by Patrick FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) By patrick fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
EARNINGS OUTLOOK https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaNi9_0dipQokT00

Investors are about to get a first look into a U.S. air carrier’s bottom line this week amid ongoing concern about air travel but hopes that a recovery is in the cards for the new year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday before the bell, with other U.S. major airlines reporting in the following two weeks.

Delta in December gave investors some hope, raising its outlook for the fourth quarter and promising “meaningful profitability” for this year. It called for an adjusted pretax profit of about $200 million for the fourth quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) earlier Tuesday said it expects fourth-quarter revenue around $9.4 billion, down 17% from 2019 but above Wall Street consensus of revenue of $9.2 billion, according to FactSet.

Airline stocks have underperformed in the past 12 months but have held to gains for the most part. The U.S. Global JETS ETF (JETS) has gained 1.3% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index (SPX) in the same period.

This year “will be much better than 2021, barring any additional (coronavirus) variants, and we see particularly business travel coming back,” said Marino Marin, managing principal at MC Square.

“You have a lot of pent-up demand for business travel,” Marin said. And while it is true that businesses have adapted to less travel and more remote meetings and business events, “if you want to be competitive and win that business, you need to be in front of your customer … it’s a competitive environment out there.”

Although the year is looking up and a recovery is likely, investors may have to wait a few months to see any green shoots. “We don’t believe we’ll see a substantial recovery before the summer,” Marin said.

Wall Street consensus calls for an adjusted profit of 15 cents a share for Delta in the fourth quarter, which would be a second straight quarter in the black for airline, on sales of $9 billion. That would contrast with a loss of $2.53 a share on sales of $4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Delta’s “long-term recovery remains intact,” Stephen Trent with Citi said in a note Monday. The short-term impact of omicron and cost increases related to weather, however, have led the analyst to expect Delta on Thursday to guide for a “softer” first quarter.

“Although management seems likely to present a positive 2022 outlook, with omicron’s impact appearing less severe than the previous wave, this does not mean there’s no impact from omicron,” he said.

First quarter is likely to include a “shoulder period” when some demand impact from omicron and weather-related flight disruptions could pressure earnings. Of course, the sequential, seasonal passenger volume decline should also give the airlines a little breathing room on scheduling and staffing, he said.

Airlines have canceled thousands of U.S. flights in recent weeks, hobbled by COVID-19 outbreaks and winter weather on already stretched schedules and capacity.

Sheila Kahyaoglu, an analyst at Jefferies, estimated in a note this week that cancellations of about 20,000 flights between Dec. 24 and Jan. 5 represented about 5% of U.S. flights as compared with “typical” daily cancellations under 1% of U.S. flights as omicron took a “toll on labor availability.”

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) “proactively” has canceled about 1,300 flights through mid-January due to staffing issues, while Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is cutting January departures by 10%, she said. Several carriers have offered pay incentives to crews in a bid to mitigate more cancellations.

American and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) are slated to report their fourth-quarter results next week, with Alaska, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reporting on the last week of January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Inc.com

Delta Air Lines Just Made an Unprecedented Change That Should Make Customers Very Happy. Every Airline Should Follow Its Lead

The past few years have been a challenge for every business, though it's hard to think of many that have been upended as much as airlines. Persuading people to get on a plane to travel with a hundred or so other people they don't know isn't easy--especially during a global pandemic. As a result, airlines have made a variety of changes designed to ease anxiety.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

United Airlines cancels flights after 3,000 employees test positive for Covid

United Airlines is canceling more flights after thousands of the company’s workers called out sick with the coronavirus.According to a memo from the airline’s CEO, Scott Kirby, about 3,000 UA employees have recently tested positive for Covid-19, including almost a third of the workers at Newark Liberty International Airport – an important entryway to New York City.“The Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season,” Mr Kirby wrote. As a result, he said, flights would have to be cut.“While we go to great lengths to avoid canceling flights, we worked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Getty Images#Delta Air Lines Inc#Factset#Spx
wincountry.com

Wizz Air CEO says airlines should use airport slots or give them up

(Reuters) – Europe’s airline slot rules should not be changed to protect legacy companies, the head of European low cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday, adding that if a carrier cannot operate their slots they should be made available to rivals. The easing of the “use-it-or-lose-it” rule...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Delta Airlines giving customers and extra year to use eCredits, retail sales drop in December and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– Delta Airlines is giving customers an extra year to use eCredits. Travelers get them for things like unused tickets, and they can spend them on new flights. Delta says customers will be able to rebook with eCredits through 2023, for travel anytime through 2024. That goes for people who have eCredits now and those who could get them this year. The airline is also extending voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reports A Full Year Profit For 2021

Delta has today reported a full-year profit for 2021. According to the airline’s latest filing, its GAAP net income was $280 million, still a significant way below the $4.8 billion reported for 2019. The news was welcome after the financial suffering that many airlines faced in 2020 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Spirit Airlines stock rise today? Delta's earnings looked strong

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rose 4.99% on the day and moved to their highest level of 2022 with the rally. SAVE is still down more than 40% from its 52-week high. The entire U.S. airline sector had a strong day after Delta reported Q4 results ahead of expectations and guided for profitability in Q2 and beyond. Delta's CEO also made the media rounds to say the the company thinks the worst of omicron is over.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

What will Delta Air Lines scan in its Q4 earnings report?

Opening the earnings counters is Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.3%) giving a preview how U.S. air carrier's bottom line would fair this week amid the ongoing concerns about air travel with upcoming recovery on the cards. DAL is scheduled to announce Q4 results on Thursday, before market open. The consensus...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Delta Air Lines giving employees $1,250 appreciation payments in February

Delta Air Lines is giving employees a profit-sharing payout on Employee Appreciation Day next month to thank them for their efforts during the "most difficult year" in the airline's 95-year history. In a memo Thursday, CEO Ed Bastian commended employees for providing "unmatched service" amid another year set against a...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

U.S. airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant has driven up the latest wave of the health crisis in the United States and added stress to the U.S. airlines, some of which otherwise may have upside earnings, according to a recent Reuters report. "A multifold increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

77K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy