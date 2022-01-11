Common household cleaner can boost effort to harvest fusion energy on Earth

The exascale era has brought with it a bevy of fusion energy simulation projects, aiming to stabilize the notoriously delicate—and so far, unmastered—clean energy source that would transform the world virtually overnight. Supercomputers and deep learning have shown promise in being able to predict the destabilizations that derail fusion reactions and determine the necessary corrections to prevent them, but the requisite split-second timing remains out of reach, and many elements of fusion energy reactor operation remain, in general, poorly understood. Now, researchers from the DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have developed a new computational method for simulating the movement of free electrons during plasma physics experiments, a key roadblock in the simulation of fusion energy.
