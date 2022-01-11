ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Boeing, Salesforce.com Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 134-point jump

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dipQl6I00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Salesforce.com Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing (BA) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing around 25% of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 134 points higher (0.4%). Boeing's shares have gained $6.83 (3.3%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have gained $5.34, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 80-point boost for the Dow. Chevron (CVX) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.77% to $310.20 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Microsoft Corp. closed $39.47 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) advanced 1.25% to $525.69 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $175.30 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Marketwatch Dow#Ba Rrb#Aapl#Hon#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase, Home Depot share losses lead Dow's 300-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow. DJIA,. -0.56%. was most recently trading 301 points lower (-0.8%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase. JPM,. -6.15%. and Home Depot. HD,. -3.87%. have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.74% to $47.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.17 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.66% to $331.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.59% to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $52.43 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end mixed after weak retail sales, bank earnings

Stocks posted a mixed finish Friday after December retail sales showed an unexpected drop and as investors digested results from major banks as earnings season got under way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 202 points, or 0.6%, to close near 35,912, while the S&P 500 rose around 4 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,663. The Nasdaq Composite closed near 14,894, up around 87 points, or 0.6%. All three major indexes lost ground for the week, with the Dow off 0.9% and the Dow and Nasdaq each down 0.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; NextPlay Technologies Shares Gain

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.93% to 35,778.63 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 14,804.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 4,640.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 65,236,470 cases with around 869,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 36,582,120 cases and 485,350 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,815,820 COVID-19 cases with 620,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 321,162,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,540,920 deaths.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 3.35% to $519.20 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $181.79 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

77K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy