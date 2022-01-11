Man sentenced to 130 years for murder of 17-year-old in Hendricks Co.

BROWNSBURG — A man has been sentenced to 130 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg.

Antonio Lane was sentenced Monday in connection with the murder of Freddie Hegwood on Dec. 15, 2020, just outside of Brownsburg, according to the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office.

He was one of four arrested after Hegwood was shot while sitting in a Jeep in a subdivision in the 10200 block of Haag Road.

In November, a jury found him guilty of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness, according to online court records.

Detectives from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office discovered through their investigation Lane and the three others charged were in a gang rivalry with Hegwood and a surviving victim, according to the prosecutor's office.

Lane met up with the other people charged in the area of 56th Street and Georgetown Road in Indianapolis before they followed Hegwood to Brownsburg, opened fire, struck Hegwood and a nearby residence and nearly struck a passenger in his car, according to the prosecutor's office.

The cases against Tyreontay Jackson, Kamarion Moody and Jeremy Perez, all of Indianapolis, are still pending, according to online court records.