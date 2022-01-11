ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

I bet you could flash a picture of your cats' butt at the entrance.

By BleedinOandM Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd they will let you right in. Have been...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Blink at Your Cat

Empirical research on cat-human communication is limited. Researchers experimentally tested the effects of blinking at cats on cats’ behaviors. Cats were more likely to blink at owners and strangers who blinked at them, and to approach strangers who blinked at them. Such findings can be used to promote the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc
The Spokesman-Review

Your cat could burn your house down, officials warn

South Korean officials have a message for pet owners in Seoul: Beware, your cat might burn your house down. The warning comes as the capital’s Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters estimated that more than 100 fires over the last three years were started by cats, many of which managed to turn on electric stoves with their furry paws.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Springfield News Sun

A cat toy your cat would buy

Pip, our 2-year-old tuxedo cat, is particular about his toys. He isn’t crazy about the pricey, battery-operated ones. Those that make noise, light up or twirl around don’t garner his attention. Stuffed animals with or without catnip are more interesting to our Lab, Teddy, than to Pip. Paper...
PETS
KIX 105.7

12 Ways To Show Your Cat You Love Them

I am a big animal lover. Have been all of my life. My family has always had pets in the house. They enrich our lives, help with our health, protect us, and give us companionship. Since I began my career in radio, I have traveled across this country, with stops...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Does your cat sleep with you? You should be thrilled

There’s nothing better than getting into bed for the night, only to have your cat come and curl up against you. It feels cozy and comforting for you, and your cat probably feels the same way. But why does your cat sleep with you, and is he doing it out of affection or just because it’s comfortable? The answer may be a mix. If your cat sleeps with you, chances are many factors prompt him to seek you out, but many of these reasons can be pretty flattering. The more you know about your cat’s sleep behavior, the better you’ll be able to guess why he’s chosen you to be his nap buddy.
PETS
TheConversationAU

So you want to cat-proof a bettong: how living with predators could help native species survive

When we release a group of endangered animals into the wild, we always hope they will survive. They usually don’t. We find bilby carcasses under bushes, bettongs ripped apart by feral cats, and tufts of rock wallaby fur in fox scats. Over the last 25 years I’ve seen the devastation caused by introduced foxes and cats firsthand during attempts to conserve our threatened mammals. At one of my research sites, Arid Recovery, we have tried again and again to protect bilbies, bettongs and wallabies outside fences. Unfortunately, our native animals have not co-evolved with these canny predators and simply don’t...
ANIMALS
Consumer Reports.org

Can You Use the Furbo Dog Camera for Your Cat?

If you’re a pet owner, maybe you know the feeling: You’ve just stepped out the door and you can’t help but think, “What is my Fluffy McFluffersons the First doing right now?” Is the cat shredding the new couch? Is the new puppy barking his head off?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy