Elvis Presley’s Yellow 1975 Cadillac Is Up for Auction

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0F9b_0dipQQVv00

It may not be Elvis’s pink Cadillac , but the next best thing is up for grabs right now.

A 1975 Cadillac Fleetwood Broughman that belonged to the King was listed for auction by Car & Classic in Europe over the weekend, according to Top Gear . It’s not the car Presley was most closely associated with—that’s on permanent display at Graceland—but if you love the rocker or the gigantic American saloons of that era, it hard to think of a better option currently available.

Although he only lived to be 42, Presley is said to have owned some 200 Caddies during his lifetime, almost all of which he gave away to friends and family. It’s probably because of that largesse that the yellow sedan, which was purchased in 1974, is believed to be the only car ever registered in the “All Shook Up” singer’s name, according to the listing. Even then, he didn’t hold on to the four-door for too long, handing it off to his doctor in 1976.

Presley’s Fleetwood Broughman is done up in the same pastel yellow it left the factory in, which is accented with loads of chrome—including a “Goddess” hood ornament—and white vinyl roof. It dates to a period when saloons were closer in size to boats than today’s cars, so the interior is absolutely massive. Yellow makes another appearance in the cabin, as does wood-style trim and patterned velour (seen above), which covers both rows of seats. As with the outside of the car, everything is original, including the faded carpet and cracked steering wheel.

Under the hood, you’ll find a brawny 8.2-liter V-8 which pumped out 190 horses and 360 ft lbs of twist. It’s unclear what shape that engine is in, because despite being 47 years old, the car has only totaled 1,725 miles. It’s also only had four owners. The doctor to whom Presley gave the car sold it to the current owner in 1985, who’d sell it years later, before buying it back again.

Elvis’s yellow Caddy will up for bid on the Car & Classic website through Saturday. Bidding is currently up to $12,774 as of press time, though we imagine that will rise as the end of the auction grows near. Either way, someone just might get a bargain, as the rock legend paid $12,512 for the car brand new.

Check out more photos of Elvis Presley ’s 1975 Fleetwood Broughman below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31c8iX_0dipQQVv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ilx3g_0dipQQVv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v9z5_0dipQQVv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af2OH_0dipQQVv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUmKN_0dipQQVv00

Comments / 2

#Auction#Cadillac Cars#Europe#Vehicles#Top Gear#American#Caddies#The Car C
