ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Are they also exhausted taking care of those...

By Woody Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article.. who through cumulative poor personal care, have T2...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
zip06.com

Taking Care of Each Other

From left, Makena Hollingsworth, Addison Hollingsworth, Elise Caporale, and Katherine Eaton collaborate on some bath bombs at the Guilford Free Library. The library held a teen and tween self-care event on Jan. 6 at which participants made personalized bath bombs, lip scrub, face masks, and journals. For more information on upcoming library programs, visit www.guilfordfreelibrary.org.
GUILFORD, CT
shawneemissionpost.com

Women: Take time to take care of you this year

There’s never been a better time to be a woman. They run fortune 500 companies, are major influencers in politics, play professional sports and even grow tiny humans. With the busy and fulfilling lives they lead, women usually do a great job taking care of everyone else. But when it comes time to take care of themselves — often women put themselves at the bottom of their priority lists. Here are some tips to help you make time for your well-being in 2022.
HEALTH
romper.com

This Is The Best Way To Take Care Of A Retainer

Once the stuff of middle school nightmares, today retainers are more common than ever before. As more adults seek out braces later in life, the number of people wearing retainers, most often at night, has increased greatly. Approximately four million people in the United States are wearing braces at any one time, according to the Pennsylvania Dental Association. And you can bet that almost all of those people will end up with a retainer following the completion of their treatment. But how should they care for their precious retainers? How to clean a retainer is a critical part of keeping straight teeth, well, straight and beautiful.
WASHINGTON STATE
oberlinreview.org

Remote Finals Are Exhausting, Remember Self-Care

As we prepare for our final projects, last exams, or something in between, it is more important now than ever to remember that, while finals are important, taking care of ourselves is essential to success. While the impending doom of finals feels less daunting when students aren’t huddled together in packs in the Science Center, the stress still exists. Spending all day in front of a screen can be exhausting, especially now that classes are remote. It can feel like we move from class to class without moving at all — 11 a.m. becomes 4 p.m., and 4 p.m. becomes 10 p.m., and then the day starts all over again. While this bleak observation sounds a bit too much like The Truman Show, there are plenty of ways to combat the end-of-semester blues. I’ve compiled a few ideas for how to de-stress, take care of yourself, and step away from virtual school for an hour a day.
NETFLIX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Care
steelcountrybee.com

Taking Care of Your Heart

February is American Heart Month, which is a great time to learn about how to keep your heart healthy. People ...
HEALTH
wlds.com

New Palliative Care Program Provides Relief for Those Living with Illnesses

A new program is aiming to provide specialized care for people living with serious illnesses but are not in need of hospice care. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital along with the entire Memorial Health system of hospitals is now offering Palliative Care both in hospital and community-based options. Julie Bobell with Memorial Health says that this type of care is focused on providing relief of the symptoms and stress of an illness, with the goal of providing the best quality of life as possible for the patient.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KGET 17

Hoffman Hospice: finding the proper care for those who cared for you

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ross Hoffman, Director of Operations at Hoffmann Hospice & Palliative Care, about how their hospice care services have served over 26,000 families in Kern County. Hoffman Hospice is the only non-profit hospice care in Kern County and they hope to provide as much...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy