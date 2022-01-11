Unfortunately I think VT is only in the middle of what will become

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
Clemson has extended another offer to a prospect in the class of 2022. While on his official visit to Clemson this weekend, Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) cornerback Myles Oliver announced an offer from (...)
The newest installment of one of college wrestling’s most unique traditions will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. as No. 12 Virginia Tech (4-3, 0-0) hosts George Mason (5-3, 0-0 A10) in the Moss Arts Center. The Hokies have wrestled in Moss three times before, with wins against...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, Jan. 15. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • Virginia (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3) in the...
New University of Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott received some big news on Thursday (January 13), when quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to return to UVA for the 2022 season. Armstrong was considering entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Armstrong, a redshirt junior, exploded this past season, his second...
#71 R.P.I. Notre Dame @ #117 R.P.I. Virginia Tech men’s basketball returns home after having gotten meatballs Commonwealth Cupped last time out. Stacked, like Spaz in a (seemingly winnable), word. The Hokies now face BIG-name Notre Dame. Everyone is about to face the storm of 2o22 or a pasty-looking...
A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.
...
#2 all time for VT. Grad transfer from Michigan State. Sara Killinen of VT throw 69'4", which is #3 all-time for VT and beat her personal best by over 4 feet. Pretty amazing start to the season for VT's female throwers. [Post edited by UpperQuad at 01/14/2022 10:28PM]
Jack Camper, a 6’5″, 250-pound defensive end out of Michigan State, is transferring to the University of Virginia. On Saturday (January 15), the graduate transfer prospect posted on Instagram and Twitter, “I want to thank God and [Virginia head coach Tony Elliott] for the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia. #GoHoos.”
Their alumni would consider joining a conference a colossal failure of their administration, and it would cost their jobs. The CF world would have to change massively first. ND would join the A10 for all non-football sports if need be to keep that going.
Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
While reducing the number of games is a good idea, I think what ESPN really wants is a 12 team playoff with some committee picking the 12 participants. I am sure the SEC & ND would love that idea. Fortunately Jim Phillips is stopping the CFP expansion train dead in its tracks until 2026.
Comments / 0