Insight Bowl, Orange Bowl (Kansas), and Sugar Bowl (Michigan and Auburn)

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
As the clock wound down in Gonzaga’s surprisingly easy victory over West Coast Conference rival BYU on Thursday night, ESPN2 analyst Jay Bilas finished off his almost unending praise of the Zags’ offense. And spent a little time with Dave Flemming talking about a late-game free throw. Why?...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
The Buccaneers may not have the best history, but at least their recent success should propel them forward. The Panthers on the other hand….. Black Monday came and the NFL world faced its first major shakeup of the season. Coaches fell in bunches, and it was nice for the Buccaneers to sit in a position of power during a time like this for the first time in a while.
SPOKANE, Wash — From the time he strolled onto the floor during warmups Thursday night, about an hour before tipoff, the Gonzaga student section, known as the “Kraziness in The Kennel,” relentlessly jeered and taunted BYU forward Caleb Lohner. That treatment continued throughout the game. Zags fans...
New University of Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott received some big news on Thursday (January 13), when quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to return to UVA for the 2022 season. Armstrong was considering entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Armstrong, a redshirt junior, exploded this past season, his second...
#2 all time for VT. Grad transfer from Michigan State. Sara Killinen of VT throw 69'4", which is #3 all-time for VT and beat her personal best by over 4 feet. Pretty amazing start to the season for VT's female throwers. [Post edited by UpperQuad at 01/14/2022 10:28PM]
The newest installment of one of college wrestling’s most unique traditions will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. as No. 12 Virginia Tech (4-3, 0-0) hosts George Mason (5-3, 0-0 A10) in the Moss Arts Center. The Hokies have wrestled in Moss three times before, with wins against...
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
That is, after the bowls, allowed the top two polling teams to play off in one more "NCAA championship" bowl. I think there were a few years where two different teams topped the major bowls back before the BCS championships started. That would have been the time, but they allowed the camel's nose to get under the tent by letting the conferences start up the BCS games.
Kerry Coombs is no longer a member of Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State. Coombs began the year as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, but an ugly defensive showing by the Buckeyes against Oregon in Week 2 made Day think twice. He eventually turned defensive play-calling duties to another one of his assistants.
Seems like ND is just picking the proposal that fits them best. If the Alliance proposed limiting the playoff slots per conference, then ND would align with the Alliance (and the SEC would not). It would be dumb not to. That simple change this year would have put ND into...
5 P5 champs + 1 G5 champ + 2 at large would be great. Especially if the Rose Bowl can match up the B1G and PAC-12 champs. This scenario would help the newly weakened BigXII, the G5, the B1G/Pac-12, and to some extent the ACC. It only hurts ND and...
