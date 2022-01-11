Insight Bowl, Orange Bowl (Kansas), and Sugar Bowl (Michigan and Auburn)

The Buccaneers may not have the best history, but at least their recent success should propel them forward. The Panthers on the other hand….. Black Monday came and the NFL world faced its first major shakeup of the season. Coaches fell in bunches, and it was nice for the Buccaneers to sit in a position of power during a time like this for the first time in a while.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO