What Up With the Recent Pixar Movie Shifts To Disney+?

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last theatrical release by Pixar Animation Studios was 2020’s elf road trip film, Onward. It couldn’t have come at a worse time. The COVID-19 pandemic ramped up and closed theaters all over the world. Chains like AMC reduced capacity before shutting down completely, thus hurting the box-office gross for Onward....

The Independent

Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+

The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday.“Turning Red” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office.“Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions," said Daniel in a statement.The last two Pixar releases, “Soul" and “Luca ” also went straight to streaming during the pandemic. Before that, “Onward” launched in theaters in early March 2020,...
MOVIES
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts, and its streaming strategy surely helped pack fans into theaters -- because the movie hasn't been streaming at all. Last year saw an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Why Does Disney Keep Sending Pixar Movies Straight to Streaming?

Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy comedy “Turning Red” is skipping the big screen, marking the third Pixar movie in a row to debut directly on Disney Plus. By the time “Turning Red” hits the streaming service on March 11, it’ll have been two years since a Pixar film — director Dan Scanlon’s magical adventure “Onward” in 2020 — played in North American theaters. The decision to keep relegating Pixar movies, arguably the gold standard of kid friendly fare, straight to streaming has been puzzling to industry observers and downright frustrating to beleaguered theater operators, who rely on family films to keep cash registers ringing in between the onslaught of superhero spectacles.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Going Straight to Disney Plus

It wasn’t that long ago that Pixar was one of the crown jewels of the Disney empire. For 20 years, it was the most respected and most beloved brand in animation, turning out one modern classic after another that appealed to both kids and parents. But since the pandemic...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
The Verge

Pixar’s Turning Red is ditching theaters to premiere on Disney Plus

Late last year, movie studios seemed set on returning to theatrical premieres for all movies for the first time since the pandemic started, but now Disney has announced a change of plans for an upcoming family flick, Pixar’s Turning Red. Instead of coming to theaters on March 11th, now it “will premiere exclusively in homes worldwide” on Disney Plus, but still on March 11th.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following Soul And Luca, Pixar Is Sending Yet Another Movie Straight To Disney+

It looks like a pattern is starting to settle in. Back in 2020, Disney decided to scrap the traditional theatrical release for Pixar’s Soul and instead drop it exclusively on Disney+ free of charge (as opposed to including it in the Premier Access tier). The studio then decided to repeat this release plan with last summer’s Luca, and now we can add a third Pixar movie to the lineup, as Turning Red is heading straight to the Mouse House’s streaming service.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

TURNING RED: Decision To Release The Movie On Disney+ Leads To Mixed Response Within Pixar

Soul and Luca both skipped theaters and went straight to Disney+. After being made available to subscribers for no extra charge, we later heard that some inside Pixar were unhappy that their movies had been released this way, especially with Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon debuting on "Premier Access" and Encanto receiving a traditional theatrical release.
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

Check out the new Pixar release that will stream only on Disney+

A new Pixar film will be heading straight to Disney+ real soon! Check out which new release will be on the streaming platform and see if you want to watch. Disney+ has been a treat for many subscribers and has been a great success for the Walt Disney Company in general.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Disney Movies#Pixar Animation Studios#Amc#Omicron#Turning Red#Chinese#Marvel
No Film School

Pixar Blindsided by Their Feature Shifting from Theaters to Disney+

Imagine working on your feature film debut and having it shifted to streaming. The pandemic has ravaged the box office, and streaming services have been on the rise. To keep up with the services like Netflix, Disney+ is taking Turning Red away from a theatrical debut, and putting it straight to Disney+ on March 11. This came as news to Pixar, who thought they would be part of the big box office comeback.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Has Disney Lost Faith In Pixar?

On Jan. 7, Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) announced it wasn't putting its Pixar Animation Studios feature “Turning Red” into theatrical release, but instead was slating it for a March 11 premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. “Turning Red” is the third consecutive Pixar feature kept out of theaters...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nickelodeon, Jace Norman Strike Development Pact Including ‘Henry Danger’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Jace Norman spent several years battling Nickelodeon-style villians like The Toddler and Frankini as a young super-hero in the series “Henry Danger.” Now he’s taking on a role in a bigger fight: TV’s streaming wars. Norman has signed a broader pact with Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV that will have both ViacomCBS units work with him and his Starlight production company to develop, executive produce and star in new and original content for various properties, including Nickelodeon Studios, Awesomeness Studios, and Paramount Plus. As part of the deal, Norman is set to reprise his role as “Henry Hart,” the young alter ego of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Real Steel’ Series in Early Development at Disney Plus

A “Real Steel” series adaptation is in the early stages of development at Disney Plus, Variety has learned. The potential series would be based on the 2011 film of the same name, which was itself based on the short story “Steel” by Richard Matheson. The film took place in the not too distant future in which human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots. Hugh Jackman starred as a former boxer who, along with his estranged son, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion. As the project is still in the very early stages,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Real Steel’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Disney+ From Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy is continuing the Real Steel story. Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 movie that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by Levy, followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems. The series comes from Disney Branded Television and is produced by 20th Television in association with Levy’s 21 Laps, for its sister streamer. The platform is currently searching for a writer for the series, which is exec produced by Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. 21 Laps is behind the recent Disney feature Free Guy, as well as Netflix’s Stranger Things. There has been much talk of a sequel to the movie, which earned over $300M at the box office on its release, over the years with fans clamoring for more of the story. Earlier this year, Levy said that as a result of the movie streaming on Netflix, it found a new audience and he started talking to Jackman about a sequel. The film was based on Richard Matheson’s 1956 short story Steel.
TV SERIES

