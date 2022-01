RICHMOND, Va. — When Winsome Sears is sworn in as Virginia's lieutenant governor Saturday, she'll make history two times over. First, she becomes the first woman lieutenant governor in the history of the commonwealth. It's a post that has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history. Her win in November also made her the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO