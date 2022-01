All this talk about Kidd Big John and Goose has wondering what happens at practices. They are all in there 2nd or 3rd year of a college program right. Are the coaches not working drills with these guys to help them on the offensive end they should be helping them work on moves and driving from the wing and baseline. I don't get it teach them to be aggressive just seems weird to me all these other teams develop wings and big men.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO