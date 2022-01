Colony Bank is proud to announce the Colony Leadership Academy class of 2021 has completed and graduated from the program during their final session in Savannah, Georgia. During the Savannah session, students became familiar with the community through an introduction from Mayor Vann Johnson and tours of Georgia Port Authority and Savannah College of Art and Design, both of which students presented a $1,000 donation to the organization of their choice. Students also built leadership and team skills with the University of Georgia’s Fanning Institute and learned about careers in banking.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO