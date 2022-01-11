I see all the snide comments below but

All this talk about Kidd Big John and Goose has wondering what happens at practices. They are all in there 2nd or 3rd year of a college program right. Are the coaches not working drills with these guys to help them on the offensive end they should be helping them work on moves and driving from the wing and baseline. I don't get it teach them to be aggressive just seems weird to me all these other teams develop wings and big men.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry has finally filled out his coaching staff. What does that mean for recruiting? Where will the Hokies prioritize their efforts?. I’ve run the numbers using the 247Sports.com database for every member of Pry’s coaching to see how many players they’ve signed, and from which states. When you look the numbers in table format, and then you look at it on a map, you can see what Brent Pry is trying to accomplish.
Was hoping to catch Vegas sleeping on this one but they don't miss -- NOFX 01/15/2022 09:53AM. Look at ND’s road performances, the “due” and desperation factor -- hokiepro 01/15/2022 4:02PM. Quick guesses, ND home/away split not great. they don't rebound well -- 6thStreetHokie 01/15/2022 3:14PM. The...
At the start the Paper stack is at the front, pen to right slightly un-parallel to paper, the calculator is turned to 30 degrees, and the paperclip is perpendicular to the calculator. Step 1 - Adjust Paperclip to be parallel to side of the calculator. Step 2 - Try to...
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announces that the ACC is "very much aligned -- HokieDan 01/14/2022 3:33PM. He's right, college football has much bigger issues to handle. -- HokieJay 01/15/2022 12:17AM. Gaining some leverage to negotiate new ACC Network deal. Brilliant! -- ChazB 01/14/2022 8:54PM. If schools opt to evolve into...
Our game with the hoos is rescheduled for this Tuesday @ 5PM on ACCN………… -- VTHokieTom 01/15/2022 1:31PM. My VA tickets are not in my VT phone app any more to download to my wallet -- HokieHouse 01/15/2022 4:01PM. I was in the same situation and...
#2 all time for VT. Grad transfer from Michigan State. Sara Killinen of VT throw 69'4", which is #3 all-time for VT and beat her personal best by over 4 feet. Pretty amazing start to the season for VT's female throwers. [Post edited by UpperQuad at 01/14/2022 10:28PM]
Regular practice. Yes, I am sure it helps but right now he is a just big strong body down low... nothing else. My guess is Aluma, in that redshirt year, worked tirelessly on his own or in small groups to improve his skills.. ball handling, agility, shooting, moves, etc.
Playing rookies who are not ready is not the solution either. ** -- wwhokie1 01/15/2022 09:07AM. Play the best players, period. And be more flexible with the rotation. -- Gobbler Guru 01/15/2022 10:39AM. I think the offense looks great, the players need to make better decisions -- soflahokie 01/14/2022 3:12PM.
#71 R.P.I. Notre Dame @ #117 R.P.I. Virginia Tech men’s basketball returns home after having gotten meatballs Commonwealth Cupped last time out. Stacked, like Spaz in a (seemingly winnable), word. The Hokies now face BIG-name Notre Dame. Everyone is about to face the storm of 2o22 or a pasty-looking...
That is, after the bowls, allowed the top two polling teams to play off in one more "NCAA championship" bowl. I think there were a few years where two different teams topped the major bowls back before the BCS championships started. That would have been the time, but they allowed the camel's nose to get under the tent by letting the conferences start up the BCS games.
Yes we need the bench to get more than 3 minutes. But you also have to place your players in a position to be successful. The physical nature of last nights game and the way it was being officiated presented a different challenge. The three you mentioned and were recruited were put into the game. But fairly quickly showed that they werent a good matchup for the Hoos. Now Ojacko was a good matchup and received qualilty minutes.
First they want revenge and it is at their house. Plus they have their best player back. Second, if Sheppard is out it will be even more difficult. I don't know why it wouldn't be mentioned if she is okay or not if she was okay. It makes more sense if she isn't to hide it from the other team so they prep for her. We are running out of chances to beat Top 25 opponents and honestly if we want to make the NCAA Tournament we better figure it out quick. It is January already, and we need to step it up. This game could make or break their confidence. I just don't see it going well for us, but I really hope I am wrong and they learned something from UNC. We will find out tonight what kind a team we really have.
Making the team, how much does that help in their development? I know they are likely practicing against and maybe even competing against better players. However, they are also spending time away from their college teammates. So I am also curious if there are any down sides to making the US national team?
5 P5 champs + 1 G5 champ + 2 at large would be great. Especially if the Rose Bowl can match up the B1G and PAC-12 champs. This scenario would help the newly weakened BigXII, the G5, the B1G/Pac-12, and to some extent the ACC. It only hurts ND and...
Comments / 0