BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Cleveland man, 32, was arrested for trespassing at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31 after he climbed into the ceiling of Shell, 13030 Brookpark Road. A Shell worker said the man had walked into the store and asked to use the restroom. The worker handed the man the restroom key. About 30 minutes later, the worker realized that the man had never left the restroom.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO