ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers GM Ken Holland talks Evander Kane, coaching, deadline plans

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ymp6O_0dipNLxD00
Ken Holland Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland took the podium Tuesday to field questions from reporters as scrutiny and frustration grow in the market. Holland was visibly frustrated himself, noting multiple times how the team was among the best in the league at the start of December, something that he believes can happen again this season.

On the future of head coach Dave Tippett, Holland once again indicated that he doesn’t think a change is needed and suggested he doesn’t even really believe in-season firings are an option. Tippett is in the final season of his three-year contract from 2019 and so far doesn’t have a single playoff win during his tenure. The Oilers did win a qualification round game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 bubble but failed to move on past that round.

“You can’t just keep whipping through coaches,” Holland explained, noting how many coaches have been through the Oilers organization over the last decade.

Many of the questions had to do with reports that Evander Kane is a possibility for the Oilers though, and Holland was asked specifically about the free agent forward.

"Well I’ve talked to his agent. His agent is Dan Milstein, I know Dan very well because he was Pavel Datsyuk’s agent. I had lots of dealings with Dan Milstein.

"I say to you as the manager it’s my responsibility to investigate every situation, talk to managers. So I have talked to Dan."

Holland was also clear that he does “believe in second chances” for players who have not found success elsewhere or made mistakes in the league. He obviously can’t speak directly about his Kane negotiations, but it does appear as though the Oilers are interested in the forward.

Kane does represent a unique opportunity because of his free agent status, especially for a manager like Holland who doesn’t want to offer up picks and prospects for a rental. In fact, he explained that he believes the answer is in his dressing room and will not sacrifice futures for a rental at this point. If there is a “hockey trade” to be made, it might make sense, but Holland was clear about how the Oilers need to keep building depth through the draft.

"Right now none of those are on the table.

"I wouldn’t do that. I think the answer is in that locker room. Why would I trade a first-round pick or one of our top prospects to have somebody give us a little bit of a boost, and then next year we have a press conference where you’re asking about secondary scoring? The depth has to be built internally. The depth of this organization has to be the growth."

The Oilers are off until Saturday when they take on the Ottawa Senators in the 35th game of the season. They currently sit at 18-14-2, have lost five straight and are now sixth in the Pacific Division, one point behind the San Jose Sharks.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks place Evander Kane on unconditional waivers

The Sharks are parting ways with Evander Kane as the winger is on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. The team has released the following statement:. "The San Jose Sharks have informed Evander Kane that he has been placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers' Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Tyson Barrie enter COVID protocol

Though there was some hope that Connor McDavid’s positive COVID-19 test would not be confirmed Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett announced that the superstar center has now entered the protocol and will be unavailable for the team when it takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even worse, Tippett announced that Derek Ryan and Tyson Barrie have also entered the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers forward Kyle Turris placed in COVID protocol

The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kyle Turris in the COVID protocol, likely taking him out of consideration for their game this weekend against the Edmonton Oilers. If Turris tested positive he’ll be kept out a minimum of five days. While Oilers fans aren’t wishing him any ill health, they...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

NHL Blocks Evander Kane From Signing With Oilers.

It seems that it was almost a done deal. Evander Kane heading to Canada to join Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The team has been looking for a power forward and it seems Kane was willing to sign a cheap one year deal. However the NHL has put at...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Ken Holland
Yardbarker

Oilers GM Holland’s Plan to Stick With Smith & Koskinen Could Cost Team

Among the topics Holland discussed is Edmonton’s dicey goaltending situation, which continues to fuel hot stoves in Oil Country, where many are calling for promising young netminder Stuart Skinner to be given the ball and an opportunity to run with it. But the GM threw a wet blanket on those hopes, making it crystal clear that the Oilers are moving forward with veterans Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen between the pipes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils add two to protocol, Oilers-Senators rescheduled for January 15

The New Jersey Devils have placed two more in the COVID protocol, adding Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson to a growing list of unavailable players. The pair join Jesper Bratt, Nathan Bastian, Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich, Mason Geertsen, and the injured Dougie Hamilton in the protocol, putting Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in jeopardy.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 175 – Evander Kane, the Oilers play tomorrow, and Kodak Black

It’s Friday afternoon and the gang is all here with a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio to help you finish off what’s left of your week with an hour of all things Edmonton Oilers. On today’s show, we looked at the Holland presser, the neverending Evander Kane saga, previewed tomorrow’s matchup against the Senators, and a whole lot more.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Chicago Blackhawks
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane crossing U.S.-Canada border

Ever since the San Jose Sharks filed the papers to terminate Evander Kane’s contract, speculation has run rampant over where the power forward would next ply his trade. The Edmonton Oilers were immediately linked, and general manager Ken Holland confirmed during a press conference Tuesday that he spoke to Kane’s representatives.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oilers place goaltender Alex Stalock on waivers

It’s not often a positive outcome when a player is put on waivers, but that’s exactly the case today. Alex Stalock has been placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers, meaning that he passed his physical and will attempt a comeback with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Stalock had missed the entire first part of the season with a heart condition, and it was not clear at all if his career would continue.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Country
Netherlands
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins place three in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins placed defensemen Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, and a team staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol within an hour of puck drop of their game against the Washington Capitals tonight, per a team tweet. In their absences, it’s likely that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore will...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL postpones Red Wings-Ducks game until Sunday

The NHL has postponed Thursday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks to Sunday, January 9 at 7:00 PM CT. In the statement, the league says the game was postponed due to COVID issues affecting Anaheim. The team has seven players in COVID protocol – goalie John Gibson and forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Derek Grant, Sam Carrick, and Nicolas Deslauriers, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and forward Vinni Lettieri.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Julien Gauthier enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced that Julien Gauthier entered the COVID protocol, making him unavailable for the next few days at a minimum. The depth forward played just over nine minutes Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights but could now miss Saturday’s match against the Anaheim Ducks and Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings if he tested positive.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

838
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy