First 2023 Corvette Z06 To Be Auctioned For Charity

By Jonathan Lopez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Corvette Z06 is here, debuting last October and upping the ante with a new level of performance for the mid-engine C8. Now, as is tradition, the very first retail production 2023 Corvette Z06 will be auctioned off for charity. Offered as Lot #3009 at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson...

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

The Last Buick Grand National Built Has Only 33 Miles And It's For Sale

Few cars attain the mythical status enjoyed by the Buick Grand National. Based on GM's rear-wheel-drive G-body, the sinister black two-door was something of a sleeper back in the day, but that's partly why it became a legend. This particular car is literally the end of that era, and it will have a new owner in January 2022 when it crosses the auction block with Barrett-Jackson.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
Motorious

Is $130K Cheap For A Hemi Plymouth Superbird?

There's a crazy story behind this restomod Superbird. The original Plymouth Superbird was an excellent car for its time because of its highly advanced and innovative design and ability to combine the crazy Mopar powerhouse with some incredible aerodynamics. Under the hood of most of the Daytonas and Superbirds usually sat a massive 440 ci big-block V8. However, some exceptional vehicles came with the 426 ci Hemi V8 engine, producing well over one horsepower per ci. These cars were on the top of their game in the NASCAR series as they began dominating tracks across America. Unfortunately, despite the extraordinary track times and countless wins under the belt of these vehicles, they were practically unsellable due to their "unique" appearance. This has made these cars very rare and, as such, very expensive.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1961 Chevy Biscayne Revived After Decades Of Sitting

This car is ready to show off its age and vintage style after having been abandoned for years. The early '60s were a pivotal time within the American automotive community, like the idea of building cars for speed and style was on the rise as a genuine consideration for auto manufacturers everywhere. While this applied to every automotive company, General Motors was at the forefront of innovation and technology when it came to this concentration. This high-performance formula was represented by cars like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle, and other muscle cars that began their journey around 1964. However, we often forget about the vehicles before these awesome muscle cars. That's where this car comes into play as it shows off exactly what Chevy engineers were thinking in the time before muscle cars.
CARS
Robb Report

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1968 Chevy Nova SS396 Hits The Strip With 1971 Plymouth Cuda: Video

Cars like the 1968 Chevy Nova SS396 and 1971 Plymouth Cuda weren’t made to sit in a driveway – these machines need to be driven, and driven hard. Luckily for us, the owners of the two muscle machines in this matchup agree, taking their rides to the drag strip for three rounds of action.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

I remember hopping into a brand-new Ford GT back in 2005. It was red, low, quick and loud. There was a lot to like about that car. It felt brutally honest and a little raw, with none of the fussy details or delicate build of the era’s Italian supercars. It didn’t feel like parts would fall off, but it wasn’t like one of Germany’s rolling bank vaults, either. It just felt American. The engine was sublime, but booby-trapped. Forgetting it was supercharged, I planted my foot and did a pirouette in the middle of an intersection while attempting a left-hand...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Corvette Gets New Hypersonic Gray Metallic Color: First Look

Chevy’s 2022 Corvette offers a total of 12 exterior colors, three of which are new: Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Caffeine Metallic, and Hypersonic Gray Metallic. These new colors replace Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Zeus Bronze Metallic, and Shadow Gray Metallic, respectively. Here’s our first look at the new Hypersonic Gray hue, as seen on the 2022 C8 Stingray.
CARS
Top Speed

First Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Will Probably Sell For Millions

As is the usual case with new Corvette models, Chevrolet will auction the first production Corvette Z06, with all the proceeds going to charity. Of course, the event will take place at the Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 29th, 2022. Whomever will win the auction though, will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
vette-vues.com

Rare, Ground-Pounding, 1969 L88 Corvette Goes to Auction with Rock Crushing M22

Rare, Ground-Pounding, 1969 L88 Corvette Goes to Auction with Rock Crushing M22. Rare, Ground-Pounding, Fathom Green 1969 L88 Corvette for sale at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee January 8, 2022. Source: Mecum Auction’s website. The 35th Anniversary Bloomington Gold Corvette Show was held at Pheasant Run Resort and Spa,...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

One of the Most Famous Custom Cars of All Time, the Hirohata Merc, Is Going Up for Auction This Week

After gracing the covers and pages of countless hot rod magazines over the decades, the Hirohata Merc could be destined for a permanent spot in your garage. That’s because the pastel green coupé—which is easily one of the most famous custom cars of all time, if not the most—is one of the headline lots at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 auction this weekend. An opportunity like this is exceedingly rare, as this will mark the first time the car has been for sale in over 60 years. The Hirohata Merc started out life as a standard 1951 Mercury Eight Club Coupe. It was a...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

28 Rare Ferraris From the Collection of French Racer Marcel Petitjean Are Heading to Auction

Back in 2020, Marcel Petitjean auctioned off nearly 100 classic sports cars from his vast collection, but the former racing driver still has more gas in the tank, so to speak. The Frenchman is now sending some of his finest Ferraris under the gavel at RM Sotheby’s in Paris. The sale, which is fittingly titled the Petitjean Collection Part II, comprises 28 rare Prancing Horses that will each be offered without reserve on the evening of February 2. Of course, you can bid online, too. Petitjean, who was a privateer racer during the late 1960s and early ’70s, started amassing an impressive...
gmauthority.com

Top Gear UK Has A Look At The All-American 2023 Corvette Z06: Video

British automotive outlet Top Gear recently paid a visit to the United States to check out the latest high-performance offering to come out of Detroit: the 2023 Corvette Z06. While Top Gear didn’t have the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of the 2023 Corvette Z06 while in America, they were able to get up-close with both a Silver Flare Metallic Coupe and a Sebring Orange Tintcoat Convertible example of the mid-engine sports car to give their viewers a better idea of what this race-bred Chevy is all about. What’s more, one of these vehicles was a base model, while the other came equipped with the lap time-lowering Z07 Performance Package.
CARS

