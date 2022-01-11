First 2023 Corvette Z06 To Be Auctioned For Charity

This car is ready to show off its age and vintage style after having been abandoned for years. The early '60s were a pivotal time within the American automotive community, like the idea of building cars for speed and style was on the rise as a genuine consideration for auto manufacturers everywhere. While this applied to every automotive company, General Motors was at the forefront of innovation and technology when it came to this concentration. This high-performance formula was represented by cars like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle, and other muscle cars that began their journey around 1964. However, we often forget about the vehicles before these awesome muscle cars. That's where this car comes into play as it shows off exactly what Chevy engineers were thinking in the time before muscle cars.

