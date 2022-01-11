ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Crews responding to helicopter crash outside Philadelphia

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Crews are responding to a medical helicopter crash outside Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The helicopter with four people on board, including an infant being flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, crashed near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, CBS Philly reported.

Seven medical units and 30 firefighters responded quickly to the scene, which occurred in a heavily trafficked area.

“They were on the scene really quick, the initial sound alerted me and my dog as I was getting shoes on I already heard sirens going down the street,” a witness said, according to the local outlet.

Officials described the incident as a “controlled landing” and said everyone on board was rescued with non-life-threatening issues, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

The church was not damaged, and the child was taken to the hospital following the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

