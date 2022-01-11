ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lana Del Rey Gets a Temporary Restraining Order Against Stalker

By Trey Alston
papermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey has had enough of her alleged stalker. The singer was recently granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who keeps harassing her. Lana’s management wrote her back,...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black America Web

Nipsey Hussle Estate Wins Restraining Order Against Fake Merch Sellers

A federal judge in Illinois has granted the estate of the late Nipsey Hussle a temporary restraining order against vendors selling counterfeit merchandise bearing his name and likeness. According to reports on the case, the ruling was issued by Judge Steven Seeger on Monday (January 3rd) in response to a...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

Lana Del Rey’s greatest songs – ranked!

20. Summertime Sadness (2012) Apparently inspired by the suicide of a friend and remixed by Cedric Gervais into that rarest of things – a party-starting Lana Del Rey banger – Summertime Sadness was a hook-laden highlight of her second album Born to Die, later becoming a key text in the #prettywhenyoucry “sad girl” aesthetic Del Rey inadvertently spawned.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

When Asked About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner Got Some Last-Minute Help With Dodging The Question

You gotta love the old duck-and-dodge. You know, when you're put on the spot and you either don't know or don't want to answer? Sometimes it's best to just throw it on someone else to avoid saying the wrong thing. Case in point would be last night on New Year's Eve when Kris Jenner was sideswiped with a question live on television about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s alleged relationship, which has included Instagram photos. No worries, the notorious momager and holiday party host had some much-needed last-minute help dodging the conversation.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
FRANKLIN, TN
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy