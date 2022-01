The US Department of Justice has opened a new unit to address rising threats from domestic violent extremism, which federal law enforcement has repeatedly characterised as the chief threat facing the nation in recent years.In remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee on 11 January, Matthew Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, announced that the group will dedicate a team of lawyers to focus on domestic terror threats, pointing to the FBI’s investigations into domestic violent extremism cases that have more than doubled within the last two years.Mr Olsen said the US continues to face an...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO