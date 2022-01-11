Quantum startups Pasqal and Qu&Co merge and promise 1,000 qubits by 2023

Microsoft Cloud for Retail and new features in Microsoft Teams are aimed at the 80% of workers who are usually left behind by technology. There's been a lot of discussion about remote and hybrid work for employees who normally go into an office, but 80% of the global workforce is frontline employees in retail, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and other industries where staff can't work from home and don't sit in front of a computer, according to the latest report from Microsoft's Work Trend Index. "The pandemic accelerated the technological transformation for information workers – those folks who went home and use things like video conferencing, but our research shows that we're now at a very similar inflection point for these frontline worker roles," says Microsoft corporate vice president of modern work, Jared Spataro.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO