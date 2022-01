In her first sit-down interview Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye opens up about dealing with the loss of her partner and father of her two kids. Just before Thanksgiving, the world was shocked when news broke Young Dolph was gunned down in a vicious murder while picking up cookies for his grandmother. Since his passing his long-time partner and mother of his two children Mia Jaye has been front and center and carrying on his legacy. Mia led his memorial at the FedEx Forum in Memphis where she along with his two children spoke to how amazing of a father and partner he was and reflected on what he stood for in this crazy world.

