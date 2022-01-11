ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Cory Joseph: Doubtful for Tuesday's contest

Joseph (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News...

CBS Sports

Pistons' Cory Joseph: Solid performance in return

Joseph amassed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 103-87 win over the Raptors. Joseph returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury and produced a solid stat line off the bench. He played twice as many minutes as Saben Lee and looks to be solidified in the rotation as the top guard off the bench. In his first full season with Detroit, the veteran is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game, but barring injuries to Cade Cunningham or Killian Hayes, he likely only garners fantasy consideration in deeper leagues.
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (knee) not listed on Pistons' Friday injury report

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph will be active against his former team after the veteran guard sat out one contest with a left knee contusion. Expect Killian Hayes to see less playing time a the guard positions with Joseph logging 24 minutes off Detroit's bench in his past two appearances.
numberfire.com

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk (knee) doubtful on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center Kelly Olynyk (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Olynyk is listed as doubtful and is not expected to play against the Suns on Sunday. He has been out since November 11th. Olynyk is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.1 FanDuel...
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
