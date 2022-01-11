Pistons' Cory Joseph: Doubtful for Tuesday's contest

Joseph amassed nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 103-87 win over the Raptors. Joseph returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury and produced a solid stat line off the bench. He played twice as many minutes as Saben Lee and looks to be solidified in the rotation as the top guard off the bench. In his first full season with Detroit, the veteran is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game, but barring injuries to Cade Cunningham or Killian Hayes, he likely only garners fantasy consideration in deeper leagues.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO