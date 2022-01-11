ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Ambitious New Daily Habits, and Ina Garten Hilariously Responds With More Realistic Goals: 'Drink More Large Cosmos'

By Jessica Thomas
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReese Witherspoon and Ina Garten are pals, but that didn’t stop Garten from posting a good-natured teasing comment on Witherspoon’s most recent Instagram post. Witherspoon shared that her new daily habits include starting the day with a big glass of water, getting 10 minutes of outdoor light, reading for 30-60 minutes...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It's The Perfect Read For The New Year

It’s a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We’ve relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just yesterday, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon! Witherspoon’s latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Feeling Comfortable Opening Up About Her Sexuality Is a Gift Her Mom Never Had

Gen Z continues to impress us with their progressive views when it comes to sexuality and gender — and Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe is no exception. On a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old model and influencer responded to the question, “Do u like boys or girls?” — and revealed exactly how her Oscar-winning mom raised her. Phillippe shared a sweet selfie and answered, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” While this might be a typical opinion of a young adult living in Los Angeles, it’s not exactly how Witherspoon was raised as a Gen X...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Mashed

Jeffrey Always Makes This For Ina Garten

Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey has been her partner for more than 50 years. The Food Network star told People, "He's just the best friend anybody could have." The couple's love story began in 1963 after Garten visited her brother at Dartmouth College and met Jeffrey, who was also attending the school. They were married five years later on December 22, 1968, and he's been her biggest supporter ever since. Garten even credits her hubby as being one of the catalysts behind her decision to leave her White House job to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons (via Insider). "Jeffrey said, 'If you love it, you'll be really good at it. And that's the best advice anybody ever gave me," she explained.
RECIPES
Vanity Fair

Ina Garten Has a Very Different Approach to New Year’s Resolutions Than Reese Witherspoon

Both Reese Witherspoon and Ina Garten shared a few of their big wellness goals for 2022…the chef just set her bar for success at a dramatically more attainable level. Witherspoon kicked off the new year by posting a few healthy habits she’s currently “working towards” on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life?,” before listing four she’s started incorporating. “1. Start the day with a big glass of water,” she began. “2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30–60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10 pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmos#Productivity#Celebrity
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Photo on Instagram

It may no longer be the season for celebrity Christmas cards, but that doesn't mean Reese Witherspoon is going to stop sharing family photos with her followers. The Morning Show actress recently posted a never-before-seen snap of her fam, that was taken right before the crew attended the Sing 2 red carpet premiere in support of Witherspoon's role.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Ina Garten Gave Us Her Blessing To "Drink More Large Cosmos" & "Stay In Bed" In 2022

January is traditionally the month when humans the world over decide this is the year when they will make healthier choices. Drink that water, clean that closet, take up meditation, whatever the case may be. Every year people set goals and every year many of them end up feeling rotten about themselves when they don’t meet those goals. The Barefoot Contessa is ready to take a stand against this cycle. When her friend Reese Witherspoon shared some tips for a healthy 2022, Ina Garten responded with her own guidance. And it was incredibly refreshing because it’s advice we can all get behind.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Houston Chronicle

Ina Garten's 2022 pandemic advice: Drink more cosmos. Do what you can.

It's January, which means that there's no shortage of advice out there for living your best life in the new year. Mindful eating, Drynuary or mood diaries, anyone?. Lucky for those of us who find so many of the tips and schemes for healthier habits being hawked out there a bit daunting, a guru has risen to offer us the alternative prescription we're looking for: Ina Garten, the cookbook author and food-TV queen known as the Barefoot Contessa, has a plan that just might get us through this mess of an ongoing pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
countryliving.com

'The Morning Show' Star Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo Featuring Her Entire Family

Reese Witherspoon, 45, just shared the cutest family photo on Instagram. The family looked picture perfect as they prepared for the Sing 2 movie premiere. Reese's daughter and doppelgänger is rocking a colorful new hairdo that's giving us Legally Blonde vibes. Award-winning actress and (unofficial) American treasure, Reese Witherspoon...
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

Ina Garten's Coping Strategy Is the Only Thing That Makes Sense to Me

We are approaching the two-year anniversary of when the coronavirus pandemic first shut down the country—two long years of loss, fear, and anguish. To get through it, many of us have been in an endless loop of striving to adopt new, "healthier" habits, like forcing ourselves to read when what we want to do is watch TikToks, only to drop them and feel worse about our lives than before. The pressure I have put on myself to adopt healthy little routines during a global catastrophe has actually contributed to my suffering, putting the sole burden on me and me alone to hoist myself out of gloom, by way of internet yoga and overnight oats. The reality is, for many of us, there is still no escape from gloom, even though we are trying our best. The trying or not trying isn't the issue.
HEALTH
SheKnows

Ina Garten Shared a Much-Needed Reminder That We Can't All Live Like Reese Witherspoon

It’s a new year and so many of us are trying to keep those resolutions going, and that includes Hollywood celebs like Reese Witherspoon. She started up a conversation with her followers on her latest Instagram post about habits by asking, “Are there any that have improved your daily life?” The Morning Show star revealed what she’s doing in 2022 to make her life just a tiny bit better. She wrote: “1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Ina Garten Shares Her Ideal Cocktail For A Snowstorm

Road assistance workers, grocery delivery employees, Martha Stewart in her snowplow – these are all heroes you would be relieved to see during a blizzard. But Ina Garten, Food Network chef and possible Avenger-in-disguise, brings a different superpower to your neighborhood snowstorm emergency: a good cocktail recipe. You might remember the time Garten made drinks for the entire lower half of New York state; the chef's spidey senses told her that quarantine was bringing everyone down, so she zapped a massive cosmopolitan into existence on Instagram, then used her superhuman strength to pour the entire thing into a martini glass the size of a small sedan. "It's always cocktail hour in a crisis!" Garten wisely noted in the caption, before flying off to save a student somewhere by sharing her college dorm cooking method.
CELEBRITIES
EverydayHealth.com

What Reese Witherspoon’s and Ina Garten’s 2022 Goals Can Teach Us About Balanced Self-Care

A friendly social media debate between two beloved celebrities has sparked exactly the self-care conversation we all might be needing right now. The actor Reese Witherspoon revealed in a video to her 27 million followers via Instagram Monday: “I’ve been thinking a lot about habits lately.” Witherspoon elaborated, sharing in the post the daily habits she’s “working toward”:
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Reese Witherspoon twins with her French Bulldog Minnie

Reese Witherspoon twins with her French Bulldog Minnie in black and white striped sweaters. The Legally Blonde actress shared the adorable snap with her 27.2 million followers on Saturday, and joked she'd "lost the plot". The 45-year-old actress held her cute pooch Minnie in her arms and cuddled up close...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy