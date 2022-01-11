ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volvo Still Committed To Sedans and Wagons, Money Be Damned

By Andy Kalmowitz
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Volvo, the first thing that comes to mind is probably “wagon.” Despite this, its best sellers are all crossovers. It wouldn’t be surprising if the company decided to forgo sedans and wagons altogether — in fact, it would probably be good business. But rejoice! The Swedish brand...

jalopnik.com

Autoblog

Volvo won't entirely give up on sedans and station wagons

Volvo, like an overwhelming majority of its peers and rivals, sells more SUVs and crossovers than sedans and station wagons. It confirmed plans to pivot away from low-riding models in 2021, but it stressed that it's not ready to throw in the towel in either segment quite yet. "Yes, the...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Volvo is putting YouTube in its cars

Volvo is bringing the YouTube video player to its cars which run on Google's operating system - so yes, you'll soon be able to watch YouTube videos in your Volvo. First things first: Safety. Volvo has a long history of safety and you'll only be able to watch YouTube videos when the car is stationary - so while you're charging your electric car, waiting for a friend, or picking up takeout.
TECHNOLOGY
Pistonheads

Volvo V40 | Shed of the Week

The heating and hot water in Shed's house both run on LPG. Well, he thinks they do anyway. It's hard for him to be totally sure about that because the last time Mrs Shed let him turn either of them on was Millennium Night, 31 December 1999. 'It's too expensive,' she used to bellow whenever she caught him nudging the thermostat above the 14 degree mark while pointing in the other direction at an imaginary squirrel. The Sheds' once-red gas cylinder has been sitting in the garden so long now it's lost much of its colour.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Driverless Volvos Are Coming To California

Volvo has always been a company more interested in safety than anything else, and when you remember that the core principle of autonomous driving systems is to reduce deaths and injuries, not to prove technological superiority among your peers, then it makes sense to learn that the Swedish automaker is about to test its own version of the tech. This comes shortly after Volvo announced a huge investment in EV battery development as the automaker looks to replace the Volvo XC90 SUV with an electric alternative. That very vehicle will be the one to debut Volvo's autonomous driving tech, called Ride Pilot, but first, some testing.
CARS
Carscoops

Volvo Will Keep Making Sedans And Estates Alongside SUVs

Despite acknowledging that SUVs have the lion’s share in Volvo’s sales, CEO Håkan Samuelsson said that the company won’t abandon the S (sedan) and V (wagon) model lines. This means there will be a replacement for the current S60/V60 and S90/V90, likely in fully electric form.
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Bangernomics best buys: Volvo V70

Comfy, safe and come with a long shelf life - our expert thinks you can't go wrong with the Swedish wagon. Antique dealers: yes, they do work on the not-very-vintage interweb, but a lot still have touriste-trappe ye olde shoppes, too. They often have panel and Luton vans at the...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Times Volvo Proved it is King of the Station Wagon

Volvo has always enjoyed a reputation as a builder of safe, comfortable, and stylish cars. But underneath the company’s sophisticated image lies a history of fun, fast station wagons built for your inner hooligan. These are five station wagons that the Swedish company built that evaded their conservative reputation...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Volvo Cars names new CEO

Swedish Car manufacturer Volvo Cars names Jim Rowan as the company's new CEO and President, effective March 21, 2022. He succeeds Håkan Samuelsson, who first joined Volvo Cars as a member of the board in 2010 and has held the role of CEO and President since October 2012. Rowan...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

The Volkswagen ID.4 Is Secretly A Baja Bug For The Modern Day

The world of crossovers is chock full of vehicles that look like they could go off-road but fall short when the going gets tough. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I took a pair of Volkswagen ID.4s for a punishing drive out in the desert in California and found out they could hold their own.
CARS
Jalopnik

A New Fixed Volkswagen Cheater Diesel Could Set You Back Up To $74,000

Dealerships across America are sitting on goldmines. While Volkswagen no longer sells diesels in America, you can still find a surprising number of TDIs for sale on lots, some with fewer than 50 miles on their odometers. But there’s a catch: If you want a new-old Volkswagen diesel, you may have to pay as much as $74,000. That’s $20,000 over the original sticker price.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
