Knicks' Jericho Sims: Assigned to G League

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Kyle Kuzma is back playing at a decent level, but that's not the only comeback he's made this season. The Washington Wizards' young forward was recently pictured with an ex-girlfriend months after they reportedly broke up. The former Los Angeles Lakers player and supermodel Winnie Harlow reportedly broke up in...
When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
In December, Russell Westbrook played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, stepping up when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak decimated the team’s roster. But since the turn of the year, Westbrook’s form nosedived — particularly on the offensive end. The 2017 NBA MVP has been...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly “expected to avoid the tax” this season — as in the NBA’s luxury tax, which the Celtics would pay if the season ended today — according to recent reporting from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. With the Celtics sitting just...
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Kendrick Perkins believes that the confidence of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is shattered. The current NBA analyst and former teammate of Westbrook explained why he thinks Westbrook is struggling this season. “Watching his interviews, listening to him, he looks broken,” Perkins said. Westbrook is in the middle...
The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
Considering the injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso, I think it’s only fair that the Bulls caught themselves a break for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Although it was rumored earlier in the week, it’s now official: Klay Thompson...
Devin Booker posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account, and it's going viral. The photo is in reference to something that happened during the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.
Isiah Thomas is one of the most underrated legends that has ever played the game. There's no question that he is extremely overlooked for someone that managed to win two championships and was the face of the "Bad Boy" Pistons. Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas notably had a rivalry, but...
Donovan Mitchell is the cornerstone superstar of the Utah Jazz. He’s going to be the centerpiece of this franchise for many years to come, and the fact that the team secured him to a massive extension last year serves as a clear testament to this fact. Be that as...
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
